Bu haber 26 Temmuz 2018 11:13:57 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Hayvanseverlere İlginç Tepki, Gusül Abdesti Bilmeyenler Bize Hayvan Sevgisini Öğretmez

Nevşehir'in Acıgöl ilçesinde, belediye işçilerinin, köpekleri presleyerek öldürdükleri iddia edilmişti. Hayvanseverler köpeklere yapılan bu işkenceye tepki gösterdi. Hayvanseverlerin bu tepkisi ise bir grup kadın tarafından protesto edildi.

Hayvanseverlere İlginç Tepki, Gusül Abdesti Bilmeyenler Bize Hayvan Sevgisini Öğretmez

Nevşehir'in Acıgöl ilçesinde, bir grup kadın, belediye işçilerinin köpeklere yaptığı işkenceye tepki gösteren hayvan severleri, "protesto" etti. Kadınların, "Gusül abdest bilmeyenler bize hayvan sevgisini öğretemez" , ‘Bu vatan şehit verirken siz neredeydiniz’ ve Leyla giderken neredeydiniz" dövizleri taşıdıkları görüldü.

 

Nevşehirde Köpek Katledildi İddiası

Nevşehir'in Acıgöl ilçesinde geçtiğimiz hafta bir köpeğin çöp arabasına atılarak katledildiği iddia edilerek sosyal medyada yayınlanan görüntülerin ardından, Hayvan Hakları Savunucuları Platformu üyelerinin ilçeye giderek yaşananları protesto edeceği haberi üzerine bir grup kadın, belediye binasının önünde toplandı.

 

Gusül Abdesti Bilmeyenler Bize Hayvan Sevgisini Öğretemez

Hayvan Hakları Savunucuları Platformu üyelerini protesto eden kadınların "Gusül abdest bilmeyenler bize hayvan sevgisini öğretemez" , "Bu vatan şehit verirken siz neredeydiniz" ve "Leyla giderken neredeydiniz" dövizleri taşıdıkları görüldü.

 

Bunlar Deccaliyetin Müslümanları

Açılan bu dövizlere ve kadın grubunun gusül abdesti dövizine sosyal medyadan tepkiler gecikmedi. Bir kullanıcı; “Ablalar için mühim olan gusül abdestli olman, gusül abdestin varsa bir köpeği canlı canlı çöp kamyonunun arkasında ezerek öldürsen de Müslümanlığına zeval gelmez... Bunlar deccaliyetin Müslümanları...” yorumunda bulundu.


Nevşehir'in Acıgöl ilçesinde, belediye işçilerinin, köpekleri presleyerek öldürdükleri iddia edilmişti. Hayvanseverler köpeklere yapılan bu işkenceye tepki gösterdi. Hayvanseverlerin bu tepkisi ise bir grup kadın tarafından protesto edildi.
