Bu haber 26 Temmuz 2018 10:05:31 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa İçin Ne Karar Verildi, Liste Açıklandı 17 İlde Millet Bahçesi Yapılacak

Cumhurbaşkanı Tayyip Erdoğan’ın seçim öncesinde millet bahçesi ile ilgili hazırlıkların sona erdiğini duyurmuştu. Alınan karar ile 17 ilde 28 millet bahçesi yapılacak.

Henüz taslağı oluşturulan çalışmaya göre 17 ilde, 28 millet bahçesi yapımı planlanırken, yaklaşık 3 milyar liralık harcama öngörüldü. İstanbul’da Validebağ, Zeytinburnu Beştelsiz, Ayazma’nın da aralarında olduğu 11 millet bahçesi planlanırken, Ankara için Atatürk Kültür Merkezi ve Gölbaşı belirlendi. Yetkililer millet bahçelerinde restoran, cafe, tesis tarzı binalar ile mangal yapılacak alanlar düşünülmediğini belirttiler.

 

Şanlıurfa’ya Millet Bahçesi Yapılmayacak

Şehirlerimizde bulunan 14 stadyum 3 ay içinde millet bahçesine dönüştürülmek üzere projelendirilecek. Şanlıurfa’da ise 11 Nisan Stadyumuna Millet Bahçesi yapılsın diye istekte bulunulmuştu. Millet bahçesi yapılacak şehirler arasında Şanlıurfa’ya yer verilmedi. Şanlıurfa’da millet bahçesi yapılacak müsait alanların olduğunu fakat listede neden Şanlıurfa’ya yer verilmediği henüz netlik kazanmadı.  


 

Millet Bahçesi Yapılacak Şehirler Listesi

 Stadyumdan millet bahçesine dönüştürülmesi öngörülen yerler şöyle: “Adana 5 Ocak Stadyumu, Batman 16 Mayıs Stadı, Diyarbakır Atatürk Stadı, Eskişehir Atatürk Stadı, Gaziantep Kamil Ocak Stadı, Giresun Atatürk Stadı, Hatay Antakya Atatürk Stadı, Malatya İnönü Stadı, Mersin Tevvik Sırrı Gür Stadı, Sakarya Atatürk Stadı, Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadı, Sivas 4 Eylül Stadı, Trabzon Akçaabat Fatih Stadı ve Trabzon Avni Aker Stadı.”
Yorum Yap Toplam : 1 Yorum
  • HASAN YILDIZ
    HASAN YILDIZ , 26 Temmuz 2018 11:24:15
    ilimizdeki park ve bahçe alanları yeterlidir. millet bahçesine gerek yoktur. hadi balcanlı yemeye gidağ sonra bi kedeyıf üstüne yiyağ en son mırra. de haydın kalın sağlıcakla
