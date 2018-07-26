Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 26 Temmuz 2018 08:58:05 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Öz Amcamın Tacizine Uğradım Dedi. Bakanlık Devreye Girdi

Sosyal medyadan yardım isteyen genç kıza Bakan Selçuk'tan destek geldi

Öz Amcamın Tacizine Uğradım Dedi. Bakanlık Devreye Girdi

Sosyal medyada yayınladığı videoyla yardım isteyen 18 yaşındaki Bahar Doğrul için Çalışma, Sosyal Hizmetler ve Aile Bakanı Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk'un talimatıyla çok yönlü çalışma ve takip başlatıldı.

 

Aile ve Sosyal Politikalar Bakanlığı Devreye Girdi

Aile ve Sosyal Politikalar Bakanlığının Twitter hesabından yapılan paylaşımda, Bakan Selçuk'un, Twitter hesabından amcasının istismarına uğradığını iddia eden ve sosyal medyada yayımladığı videoyla yardım çağrısında bulunan Bahar Selçuk'la ilgili sürecin takip edilmesi talimatı verdiği bildirildi.

 

Kızımızın Yanındayız

Bakanlık paylaşımda, "Sosyal medyada yayınladığı video ile yardım çağrısında bulunan Bahar Doğrul için Bakanımız Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk'un talimatıyla İzmir İl Müdürlüğümüz tarafından çok yönlü çalışma sürdürülmekte, hukuki süreç takip edilmektedir. Bütün ihtiyaçları noktasında Çalışma, Sosyal Hizmetler ve Aile Bakanlığı olarak kızımızın yanındayız." ifadelerine yer verildi.
İsot Kurutmayı Bilmeyen Adıyaman’a Çiğ Köfteyi Tescillediler
İsot Kurutmayı Bilmeyen Adıyaman’a Çiğ Köfteyi Tescillediler
Şanlıurfa kendine has birçok lezzetinin tescilini başka şehirlere kaptırdı. Bunların arasında en önemlilerinden olan çiğ köfteyi de Adıyaman’a kaptırdı.
