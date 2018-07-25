Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Öz Amcasının Tacizine Uğradı, Bahar Yardım Bekliyor

Öz amcasının tacizine uğradığını iddia eden 18 yaşındaki Bahar Doğrul isimli genç kız, sosyal medyada paylaştığı videoyla Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a seslendi.

Öz Amcasının Tacizine Uğradı, Bahar Yardım Bekliyor

Öz amcasının tacizine uğradığını iddia eden 18 yaşındaki Bahar Doğrul isimli genç kız, sosyal medyada paylaştığı videoyla Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a seslen Öz amcası tarafından tacize uğradığını belirten Bahar Doğrul, adaletin yerini bulması için sesini Cumhurbaşkanı’na duyurmak istedi. Çektiği video ile öz amcası tarafından tazcize uğradığını ve yardıma ihtiyacının olduğunu dile getiren genç kız şunları dile getirdi;

 

Bizim De Mi Ölmemiz Gerekiyor?

“Ben Bahar Doğrul. 18 yaşındayım. Öz amcam tarafından tacize uğradım. Adaletin yerini bulmasını istiyorum. Sesimi duymalarını istiyorum. Özgecan, Leyla gibi olduktan sonra mı sesimi duyacaklar. İlla ki bizim de mi ölmemiz gerekiyor?”

 

Kas Erimesi Hastasıyım

Benim gibi nice kızlar var korkuyorlar, anlatamıyorlar. Sayın Cumhurbaşkanıma sesleniyorum. Kendisiyle görüşmek istiyorum. Lütfen sesimi duysun. Gitmediğim yer kalmadı. Kas erimesi hastasıyım. Adaletin yerini bulmasını istiyorum. Bu insanların cezasız kalmasını istemiyorum.

 
