Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 25 Temmuz 2018 14:28:07 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Eyyüp Peygamber Caddesi Esnafı Boğuluyor

Şanlıurfa’da yapılan kaldırım çalışmaları vatandaşların toz duman içinde kalmasına sebep oluyor.

Eyyüp Peygamber Caddesi Esnafı Boğuluyor

Şanlıurfa’da çevre düzenlemesi adı altında yapılan çalışmalar çevre sakinlerini rahatsız ediyor. Eyyüp Peygamber Caddesinde yapılan kaldırım çalışmasının meydana getirdiği toz bulutu mahallede nefes aldırmıyor.

 

Rüzgarlı Hava Toz Bulutuna Sebep Oluyor

Kaldırım çalışması yapılan Eyyüp Peygamber Caddesinde oluşan toz dumanına çalışma için gerekli olan kumların boşaltılması sebep oluyor. Kepçelerle alana boşaltılan kumlar rüzgarlı hava nedeniyle toz bulutu oluşturuyor.


 

Çalışma Yapılan Alanda Sulama Yapılmalı

Çevrede bulunan esnaf mallarımıza zarar geliyor diyerek; “Kumların boşaltılması ile sergilediğimiz mallarımız tozlarla kaplanıyor. Hem mal olarak hem de sağlık olarak sıkıntılar yaşıyoruz.” diyerek çalışma yapılan yerde sulamanın yapılması gerektiğini ifade ederek yetkililerin duruma el atması talep ediyor.
 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ö-HABER
Büyükşehir Urfa’ya Deniz Getirebilir
Büyükşehir Urfa’ya Deniz Getirebilir
Denizi olamayan bir şehre plaj havası kazandırmak için yapay plaj yapıldı. Eskişehir’de yapılan bu yapay plaj Urfalıları kıskandırdı. Büyükşehir Urfa'ya deniz getirebilir diyen vatandaşlar “Bizim neden yapay plajımız olmasın” diyerek yetkilileri konu hakkında göreve davet etti.
Ağaç Kesene 2 Yıl Hapis
Ağaç Kesene 2 Yıl Hapis
1934 yılında İstanbul’da ağaç kesmenler 2 sene hapis cezası ile cezalandırılıyordu. Günümüzde ağaçların kolay bir şekilde kesilmesi ve konu hakkında cezai işlem yapılmaması vatandaşların aklına 1934 yılındaki haber yayınını getirdi.
Eyyüp Peygamber Caddesi Esnafı Boğuluyor
Eyyüp Peygamber Caddesi Esnafı Boğuluyor
Şanlıurfa’da yapılan kaldırım çalışmaları vatandaşların toz duman içinde kalmasına sebep oluyor.
Bu Görüntü Urfa’ya Yakışmıyor
Bu Görüntü Urfa’ya Yakışmıyor
Şanlıurfa’da bulunan elektrik panoları ve direklerinin yarattığı çevre kirliliği vatandaşlar tarafından eleştirilere neden oldu.
Yunanistan Yorumları Hayrete Düşürdü, Türkiye Yardım Etmeli, Su Yerine Benzin Dökmeli
Yunanistan Yorumları Hayrete Düşürdü, Türkiye Yardım Etmeli, Su Yerine Benzin Dökmeli
Yunaistan’ın başkenti atina yakınlarında meydana gelen orman yangınına Türkiye’den ırkçı yorumlar yapıldı.
Urfalı Gençler Uyuşturucuyu Parktaki Esnaftan Temin Ediyor
Urfalı Gençler Uyuşturucuyu Parktaki Esnaftan Temin Ediyor
Urfa’da bulunan parkların tuvaletlerinde uyuşturucu madde atıklarına rastlanmasında sonra gençlerin uyuşturucu maddeyi temin ettikleri yer hakkında iddialar gündeme geldi.
Şenyaşar Ailesi Urfa’yı Terk Ediyor
Şenyaşar Ailesi Urfa’yı Terk Ediyor
Suruç’ta Hacı Esvet Şenyaşar, çocukları Adil ve Celal Şenyaşar’ın AKP’li vekil İbrahim Halil Yıldız’ın yakınları tarafından öldürülmesi ardından aile şimdi de ilçeyi terk etmek zorunda kaldı.
Turgut Özal Parkında Uyuşturucu Madde Atıklarına Rastlandı
Turgut Özal Parkında Uyuşturucu Madde Atıklarına Rastlandı
Urfa’da madde bağımlısı gençler Turgut Özal Parkını mesken tutmuş. Çevre sakinleri olaya emniyetin el atması için istekte bulundu.
Bilgin, Birecik'in Antep'e Bağlanması Haberi Üzerine Özür Diledi
Bilgin, Birecik'in Antep'e Bağlanması Haberi Üzerine Özür Diledi
Birecik Ticaret ve Sanayi Odası Başkanı Saadettin Bilgin, Birecik’in Antep’e bağlanması için Cumhurbaşkalnlığına yazdığı dilekçe içeriğinin yanlış anlaşıldığını ifade ederek, özür metni yayınladı.
Okul Müdürü Urfa’nın Kavurucu Sıcaklarında Kolları Sıvadı
Okul Müdürü Urfa’nın Kavurucu Sıcaklarında Kolları Sıvadı
Örencik Bakır Çakar İlköğretim Okulu Müdürü Hasan Yıldız öğrencilerin yeni döneme daha iyi şartlarda bir okul ve derslikle başlamaları için şimdiden kolları sıvadı.
Birecik Antep’e Bağlansın Denildi, Ortalık Karıştı
Birecik Antep’e Bağlansın Denildi, Ortalık Karıştı
Birecik Ticaret ve Sanayi Odası Başkanı Saadettin Bilgin Birecik’in Antep’e bağlanması için Cumhurbaşkanlığına dilekçe gönderdi.
Urfa'nın Üvey Evladı, Konuklu
Urfa'nın Üvey Evladı, Konuklu
Konuklu Mahallesinin çilesi bitmek bilmiyor. Şehrin göbeğinde sayılabilecek mahallede doğalgaz ve internet hatlarının olmaması bir yana, mahallede şehir içi ulaşım aracı yok.
Şanlıurfa'da Basın Müzesi Kuruluyor
Şanlıurfa'da Basın Müzesi Kuruluyor
Urfa’da Feci Kaza,1 Ölü 3 Ağır Yaralı
Urfa’da Feci Kaza,1 Ölü 3 Ağır Yaralı
Vekil Yıldız Suruç Olayını Anlattı
Vekil Yıldız Suruç Olayını Anlattı
Urfalılar Dikkat, Sayılı Günler Kaldı
Urfalılar Dikkat, Sayılı Günler Kaldı
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
37°C / 25°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:37
Güneş
05:17
Öğle
12:39
İkindi
16:26
Akşam
19:48
Yatsı
21:19
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿