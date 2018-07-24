Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 24 Temmuz 2018 19:00:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

10 TL İki Çocuk Okutulur Mu?

Sakarya’da zabıtalar tarafından boya sandığına el konulan ayakkabı boyacısı isyan etti; “10 TL ile iki talebe okutulur mu?”

10 TL İki Çocuk Okutulur Mu?

Sakarya’da ekmeğini ayakkabı boyayarak kazanan ve iki çocuğunu kazandığı parayla okutan ayakkabı boyacısının boya sandığına el konuldu.

Dileneyim Mi?

Zabıtaların boya sandığına el koyduğunu gören yaşlı adam isyan etti. ekmeğimi ayakkabı boyayarak kazanıyorum diyen adam; “Size soruyorum, 10 lira ile iki talebe okutulur mu? Burada yaşıyorum ben. Ben ekmeğimi ona bağladım. İşsiz güçsüz kaldım şu an. Ne yapayım? Dileneyim mi? Ben yeşil kartlıyım. Sigortam yok” diyerek boya sandığını istedi.

Sosyal Medyada Yankı Uyandırdı

Olay anının kameralara yansıması ile beraber sosyal medyaya düşen görüntüler büyük yankı uyandırdı. Ayakkabı boyacısının durumuna üzülen vatandaşlar; “Adam alın teriyle ekmek parasını kazanıyor. Hırsızlık yapsa daha mı iyi?” ifadelerini kullandı.

Tepkiler Üzerine Sandığına Kavuştu

Sosyal medyada gündeme oturan ayakkabı boyacısına sandığı geri verildi. 'Seyfi Amca' olarak belirtilen kişinin boya sandığını kaymakamlık yetkililerinden geri aldı.
