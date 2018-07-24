Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 24 Temmuz 2018 11:06:06 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfalı Gençler Uyuşturucuyu Parktaki Esnaftan Temin Ediyor

Urfa’da bulunan parkların tuvaletlerinde uyuşturucu madde atıklarına rastlanmasında sonra gençlerin uyuşturucu maddeyi temin ettikleri yer hakkında iddialar gündeme geldi.

Urfa’da uyuşturucu madde kullanımı ile ilgili yapılan şikâyetler çığ gibi büyüyor. Son olarak Urfa’da bulunan parkların uyuşturucu kullanım alanı olması ile beraber gençlerin uyuşturucu maddelerine nasıl ulaşım sağladığı konusunda iddialar öne sürüldü.

 

Parktaki Esnaf Temin Ediyor

Dün yayınladığımız “Turgut Özal Parkında Uyuşturucu Madde Atıklarına Rastlandı” haberinden sonra gençlerin uyuşturucu maddelerini parkta bulunan esnaflardan temin edildiği iddia edildi. Parkta çekirdek, su, çay satan satıcıların aynı zamanda uyuşturucu madde sattıklarını iddia eden görgü tanıkları, durumun emniyet tarafından kontrol edilmesi gerektiğini vurguladı.

 

Urfa’da Uyuşturucu Kullanma Yaşı 9 Oldu

Urfa’da uyuşturucu madde kullanımının artması ile beraber uyuşturucu kullanım yaşı da 9 oldu. Kolay temin edilebilir maddelerle uyuşturucu kullanımına adım atan gençler, gün geçtikçe isteklerini daha pahalı uyuşturucu maddelerinden yana kullanıyorlar. Özellikle park gibi halkla açık alanlarda kolayca temin edilmesi uyuşturucu kullanımı da arttırır hale geldi.
