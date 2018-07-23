Anasayfa Künye İletişim

23 Temmuz 2018

Okul Müdürü Urfa’nın Kavurucu Sıcaklarında Kolları Sıvadı

Örencik Bakır Çakar İlköğretim Okulu Müdürü Hasan Yıldız öğrencilerin yeni döneme daha iyi şartlarda bir okul ve derslikle başlamaları için şimdiden kolları sıvadı.

Örencik Bakır Çakar İlköğretim Okulu Müdürü Hasan Yıldız 40 derece sıcakta müdürü olduğu okulda tadilata başladı. Okulun kapılarını boyamakla işe başlayan Yıldız, kolları sıvadığı anı kameraya alarak açıklamalarda bulundu.

 

Böyle Bir Milli Eğitim Bakanıyla İlk Kez Karşılaştım

Eğitime içten bağlı bir akademisyenin konuşmaları beni etkiledi diyen Yıldız; “Sayın Milli Eğitim Bakanımız Ziya Selçuk’un anlattıkları beni derinden etkiledi. Mesleğim boyunca öğretmenlerine ve idarecilerine onun gibi sahip çıkan bir bakanla ilk defa karşılaştım.”

 

Urfa’nın 44 Derece Sıcaklığına Aldırmadı

Örencik Bakır Çakar İlköğretim Okulu Müdürü Hasan Yıldız, Urfa’nın kavurucu sıcaklarına aldırmadan okul tadilatına başladığını ifade ederek; “Ben de bir okul müdürü olarak onun eğitim ve öğretimle yapmak istediği şeylere gönülden katılıyorum. Bizi sizinle beraberiz sayın bakanım. Urfa’nın 44 derece sıcaklığında bu işe kolları sıvayarak başladım. Ben okulumu güzelleştireceğim. Öğretmenlerim de çalışmalara başlayacak. İnşallah üstesinde geleceğiz” ifadelerini kullandı.

 

Bu İşi Reklam İçin Yapmıyorum

Birçok okulda, reklam amaçlı çalışmalarını sosyal medyada yayınlayan eğitimcileri kastederek “Ben bu işi reklam için yapmıyorum” yorumunda bulundu. Sosyal medyada yayınladığı video ile gönüllerde taht kuran Yıldız büyük destekle karşılandı. Hasan Yıldız’ın eğitim ve öğretime verdiği destek tüm Urfa eğitmenlerine örnek olmasını temenni ediyoruz.
Okul Müdürü Urfa'nın Kavurucu Sıcaklarında Kolları Sıvadı
