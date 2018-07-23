Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Urfa’da Kepçe Elektrik Direğini Devirdi, Duruma Vatandaşlar Müdahale Etti

Karaköprü’de çalışma yapan kepçe aracı elektrik direğine çarptı.Ekipler gelene kadar duruma vatandaşlar müdahale etti

Karaköprü’de çalışma yapan kepçe aracı Dedaş’a ait direğe çarparak direğin devrilmesine neden oldu.

 

Voltajı oldukça yüksek olan elektrik direği çarpmanın etkisiyle devrilerek hemen dibinde bulunan kamyonun üstüne düştü. Çarpmanın etkisiyle oldukça hasar alan elektrik direğinin tellerinde kopmalar meydana geldi. Kepçe operatörlerinin çalışmaları sırasında zarar gören sadece elektirik direği olmadı. doğalgaz borusu ve içme suyu boruları da çalışmalarda zarar gördü.

 

Vatandaşlar Müdahale Etti

Yüksek tehlike oluşturan olayda elektik direğinin kopup otoyola düştü. Tellerin otoyola düşmesiyle trafikte kısa süreli aksamalar meydana geldi. Ekiplerin olay yerine intikal etmesini beklemeyen vatandaşlar elektrik tellerini otoyoldan çekme görevini kendilerine verdiler. akıma kapılıp canlarından olması an meselesi olan vatandaşlar korkusuz bir şekilde elektrik direklerini ellerine alıp yolu trafiğe açmaktan çekinmediler. saatlerce devam eden bu olaya müdahale etmek için hiç bir ekibin olay yerine gelmemesi çevredeki vatandaşları oldukça kızdırdı.

 
