Bu haber 21 Temmuz 2018 14:41:45 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'da Beton Yola Asfalt Döküldü

Şanlıurfa’da asfalt çalışmaları yapan Karayolları Genel Müdürlüğü, beton yola asfalt dökerek yama yaptı.

Şanlıurfa’da yağışlar ve sıcaklığın etkisiyle çatlamaların meydana geldiği yola Karayolları Genel Müdürlüğü müdahale etti.
 

Asfalt Geçici Çözümdür

Beton olan yolun çatlaklarına asfalt dökülerek onarım yapılması eleştirilere neden oldu. Beton yola asfaltla yama yapılmaz diyen vatandaşlar; “Beton yola asfalt dökülmesi geçici çözümdür. Yolun yüksekliği farklı oluyor. Yağışlarda su birikmelerine neden olacak. Başka çözüm bulmaları gerekiyor.” yorumunda bulundu.
 
 

Devletin Paraları Boşa Gidiyor

Beton yola asfalt dökülerek yama yapılması vatandaşın isyan etmesine sebep olurken, kısa sürede beton yolda çatlakların meydana geldiğini vurgulayan vatandaş; “Beton yol daha dayanıklıdır denildi ama kısa sürede çatlaklar meydana geldi. Devletin boşa harcanacak parası çok sanırım. Biz millet olarak ucuz alacak kadar zenginiz mantığında ilerliyoruz” dedi.
