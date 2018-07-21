Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 21 Temmuz 2018 13:16:19 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Dövmesi Var Diye Bıçaklandı

Karaman'da dövme yaptığı işyerinin karşısındaki parkta oturan Barış Aybar (34), iddiaya göre "Vücudunda niye dövme var?" diyen 3 kişi tarafından bacağından bıçaklandı.

Dövmesi Var Diye Bıçaklandı

Olay, Külhan Mahallesi Nusret Uysal Çocuk Parkı'nda meydana geldi. Barış Aybar, iş yerinin karşısındaki çocuk parkındaki bankta otururken yanına gelen 3 kişi, iddiaya göre "Vücudunda niye dövme var?" diyerek bıçakla saldırdı.
 

Çevredekilerin Yardımıyla Hastaneye Götürüldü

Sol bacağından iki bıçak darbesi alan Aybar, kanlar içinde yere yığıldı. Çevredekilerin çağırdığı ambulansla hastaneye kaldırılan Aybar'ın sağlık durumunun iyi olduğu belirtildi. Polis, olayın ardından şüphelilerin yakalanması için çalışma başlattı.



 
Urfa’da 2 HDP’li Gözaltına Alındı
Urfa’da 2 HDP’li Gözaltına Alındı
Şanlıurfa’nın Bozova İlçesinde, Bozova HDP Eski İlçe Başkanı Mehmet Ural ve HDP Parti Üyesi Salih Aslan, Sabah Saatlerinde gözaltına alındı. Gözaltına Alınanların Sorgusu Sürüyor.
Atatürk’e Hakaret Etti. Tutuklanacağını Anlayınca Özür Diledi
Atatürk’e Hakaret Etti. Tutuklanacağını Anlayınca Özür Diledi
Anıtkabir'de Atatürk'e küfreden ve bu anları videoya çeken S.İ. hakkında Ankara Cumhuriyet Başsavcışığı tarafından soruşturma başlatıldı. Savcılıktan yapılan açıklamada S.İ. hakkında yakalama kararı da çıkarıldığı belirtildi.
Ceceli Mahkemeye Başvurdu, Beni İntizar'dan Koruyun
Ceceli Mahkemeye Başvurdu, Beni İntizar'dan Koruyun
Eski eşi Sinem Gedik ile İntizar arasındaki ilişki iddiaları üzerine çocuğunun velayetini almak için dava açan şarkıcı Mustafa Ceceli, bu kez İntizar’ın yaptığı açıklamalar nedeniyle korunma talebinde bulundu.
Servis Şoföründen 12 Yaşındaki Kız Çocuğuna, Senden Çocuk Yapacağım, Kremini Al Da Gel
Servis Şoföründen 12 Yaşındaki Kız Çocuğuna, Senden Çocuk Yapacağım, Kremini Al Da Gel
İstanbul Uğur Mumcu Mahallesinde okul servis şoförlüğü ve bir Avm'nin servisçiliğini yapan sapık yakayı ele verdi.
Urfalıların Klasikleşmiş Kaderi,15 Kişi Yaralandı
Urfalıların Klasikleşmiş Kaderi,15 Kişi Yaralandı
Kaza Dün Gece Saatlerinde Adıyaman-Malatya Karayolunda Bulunan Erkenek Tüneli Girişinde Meydana Geldi. Meydana Gelen Kazada Can Kaybı Olmazken,15 Kişi Yaralandı.
Urfa’da Korkutan Yangın, Engelliler Alevlerin Arasında Kaldı
Urfa’da Korkutan Yangın, Engelliler Alevlerin Arasında Kaldı
Dün Geçe Şanlıurfa’nın Karaköprü İlçesine Bağlı Batıkent Mahallesinde Meydana Gelen Yangın, Korku Dolu Anlar Yaşattı. Yangında Can Kaybının Olmadığı Bildirildi.
Pes Dedirten Olay, Timsaha Tecavüz Etti
Pes Dedirten Olay, Timsaha Tecavüz Etti
Akıllara durgunluk veren bir tecavüz iddiası da İstanbul’dan geldi. Hayvanat bahçesi içindeki yuvasından dışarı çıkmayan ve aşırı zayıfladığı gözlenen Nil timsahının, hayvanat bahçesi görevlisi 57 yaşındaki N.K tarafından tecavüze uğradığı tespit edildi.
Bedelli Askerlik İçin Akvaryum Balığını Satışa Çıkardı
Bedelli Askerlik İçin Akvaryum Balığını Satışa Çıkardı
Bedelli askerliğin kesinleşmesiyle beraber birçok kişi gerekli parayı bulmak için eşyalarını, araçlarını ve taşınmazlarını satışa çıkardı. Satışa çıkarılan eşyalar arasında Akvaryum balığı dikkatlerden kaçmadı.
Bahçeli’den Bedelli Askerlik Açıklaması, 28 Günde 'Yaylalar Yaylalar' Türküsünü Bile Öğrenemez
Bahçeli’den Bedelli Askerlik Açıklaması, 28 Günde 'Yaylalar Yaylalar' Türküsünü Bile Öğrenemez
MHP Genel Başkanı Devlet Bahçeli, "Bedelli askerliğin çıkmasını olumlu görüyor, gereğinin yapılmasını arzu ediyorum. Ancak 28 günlük teorik eğitim de nedir? Bedelliden istifade edecek kardeşlerimiz 28 günde deyim yerindeyse 'yaylalar yaylalar' türküsünü bile öğrenemeyeceklerdir" dedi.
193 Bin Tl'lik Tuvalet Törenle Açıldı
193 Bin Tl'lik Tuvalet Törenle Açıldı
Yalova'da, Dünya Tuvalet Birliği (WTA) hibesiyle yaptırılan 193 bin TL'lik tuvaletin açılışı törenle yapıldı.
Urfalı Ömer’den Acı Haber Geldi
Urfalı Ömer’den Acı Haber Geldi
Ömer Ankara’dan 6. Günün Sonunda Acı Haber Geldi. Şanlıurfalı Genç İkamet Ettiği Kocaeli Değirmendere Yakınlarında Çifteselvi Bölgesinde Asılı Halde Bulundu.
Urfalı Kadah,Göztepe’ye İmzayı Attı
Urfalı Kadah,Göztepe’ye İmzayı Attı
Urfaspor’da Sercan, Yuvada Kaldı
Urfaspor’da Sercan, Yuvada Kaldı
Urfa’da 2 HDP’li Gözaltına Alındı
Urfa’da 2 HDP’li Gözaltına Alındı
Urfalıların Klasikleşmiş Kaderi,15 Kişi Yaralandı
Urfalıların Klasikleşmiş Kaderi,15 Kişi Yaralandı
