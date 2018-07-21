Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 21 Temmuz 2018 11:04:23 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Germuş Projesi Onaylandı

2018 Yılı Turizm Rotaları ve Akıllı Kentler Mali Destek Program Kapsamında hazırlanan "SAKLI TARİH GERMUŞ" isimli proje Karacadağ Kalkınma Ajansı tarafından onaylandı.

Germuş Projesi Onaylandı

 Haliliye Kaymakamlığı tarafından 2018 Yılı Turizm Rotaları ve Akıllı Kentler Mali Destek Program Kapsamında hazırlanan "SAKLI TARİH GERMUŞ" isimli proje Karacadağ Kalkınma Ajansı tarafından onaylandı. 

GERMUŞ KİLİSESİ NEREDE?

Germuş Kilisesi, Merkezin 10 km kuzeydoğusunda Germuş dağlarının, eteklerinde kurulan Germuş Köyü’nde yer alır. Köyün bugünkü ismi Dağeteği’dir. 19.yy’de yapıldığı tahmin edilmektedir. Kilise alanı, bir akarsu, bir kilise(Aziz Yakup Kilisesi) ve kilisenin toplantı meydanından oluşur. Kilise, taştan ve iki katlı olarak inşa edilmiştir. Bu köy, Atatürk tarafından Üceymi Sümer Paşa adında Irak kökenli Hamidiye Paşası bir şeyhe hibe edilmiştir. Birinci Dünya savaşında Osmanlı Devletinin Suriye cephesinde önemli yardımları görülen bu Paşa, savaştan sonra Türkiye’ye gelmiş ve buraya yerleşmiştir. Asıl ismi Üceymi Sadun Paşadır. 1934’ te yürürlüğe giren soyadı kanunuyla birlikte “Sümer” soyadını almıştır.
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Kültür
Germuş Projesi Onaylandı
Germuş Projesi Onaylandı
2018 Yılı Turizm Rotaları ve Akıllı Kentler Mali Destek Program Kapsamında hazırlanan "SAKLI TARİH GERMUŞ" isimli proje Karacadağ Kalkınma Ajansı tarafından onaylandı.
Urfa'da Bulunuyor,1963 Yılında Keşfedildi
Urfa'da Bulunuyor,1963 Yılında Keşfedildi
Şanlıurfa'daki Göbeklitepe'de bulunan yapılar insanlık tarihine ışık olacak nitelikte. 12.000 yıllık geçmişe sahip bu yer dünya üzerinde inşa edilen ilk tapınaklardan biri olarak geçiyor. Göbeklitepe nerede? Göbeklitepe hakkında merak ettikleriniz bu haberde...
Urfa'da Bulunuyor,Yeni Kafatasları Bulundu
Urfa'da Bulunuyor,Yeni Kafatasları Bulundu
Göbekli Tepe’deki insan kemiklerinde Neolitik dönem kafatası kültüyle bağdaştırılabilecek kasıtlı yapılmış izler bulundu.
Urfa Turizmi İçin Güzel Haber
Urfa Turizmi İçin Güzel Haber
Kültür ve Turizm Bakanlığınca restorasyonu yapılarak Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediyesi’ne devredilen Çarmelik Kervansarayı’nın “Tarım ve Kırsal Yaşam Müzesi” olarak değerlendirilmesi amacıyla yapılan çalışmalara, Kültür ve Turizm Bakanlığı Kültür Varlıkları ve Müzeler Genel Müdürlüğü tarafından maddi destek verilmesine yönelik protokol Şanlıurfa Valiliği’nde imzalandı.
Urfa Dünya'ya Açılıyor,100 Ülkede Tanıtılacak
Urfa Dünya'ya Açılıyor,100 Ülkede Tanıtılacak
Şanlıurfa’nın Haliliye İlçesinde Bulunan Göbekli tepe,UNESCO Dünya Miras Listesi’ne alındı
Göbeklitepe,Nedir,Nasıl Bulundu,Uzaylılar Mı Yaptı?,İşte Tüm Detaylar
Göbeklitepe,Nedir,Nasıl Bulundu,Uzaylılar Mı Yaptı?,İşte Tüm Detaylar
Göbeklitepe Muhafızı kitabının yazarı Yonca Eldener, UNESCO Dünya Mirası listesine giren Göbeklitepe hakkında bilmeniz gerekenleri yazdı.
Göbeklitepe Urfa'nın Kaderini Değiştirebilecek mi?
Göbeklitepe Urfa'nın Kaderini Değiştirebilecek mi?
12 bin yıllık Göbeklitepe’de ortaya çıkan bulgular bilinen tarihin yeniden yazılmasına neden oldu.
Göbeklitepe,Urfa İçin Büyük Şans!
Göbeklitepe,Urfa İçin Büyük Şans!
Dünyanın orijinal hâliyle günümüze kalmış en eski tapınağı Göbeklitepe… Tarih sahnesinde ‘devrim’ niteliğinde bir keşif olarak tanımlanıyor.
Kahraman Kim?,Altaylı'da Tartışmalara Katıldı!
Kahraman Kim?,Altaylı'da Tartışmalara Katıldı!
Habertürk köşe yazarı Fatih Altaylı, Göbeklitepe’yi yazdı.
Göbeklitepe Tartışmasında İşin Aslı Ne?
Göbeklitepe Tartışmasında İşin Aslı Ne?
Tartışmanın fitilini Sabah gazetesi yazarı Hıncal Uluç’un “Göbeklitepe, Ece Vahapoğlu’dur!” başlıklı yazısı ateşledi.
Romalıların Son Kalıntısı 'Dikmeler' İçin Harekete Geçildi
Romalıların Son Kalıntısı 'Dikmeler' İçin Harekete Geçildi
Viranşehir Belediyesi, tarihine sahip çıkmaya devam ediyor.
Göbeklitepe, Mısır Piramitleri kadar ilgi çekecek
Göbeklitepe, Mısır Piramitleri kadar ilgi çekecek
UNESCO Dünya Kültür Mirası Listesi’ne giren Göbeklitepe, avcı-toplayıcı yaşam biçiminden, tarım ve hayvancılığa geçiş sürecini anlamamıza önemli katkılar sağlayan ve tapınak mimarisi ile sanatın doğuşu açısından benzersiz bir tarih öncesi yerleşimdir
Urfalı Kadah,Göztepe’ye İmzayı Attı
Urfalı Kadah,Göztepe’ye İmzayı Attı
Urfaspor’da Sercan, Yuvada Kaldı
Urfaspor’da Sercan, Yuvada Kaldı
Urfa’da 2 HDP’li Gözaltına Alındı
Urfa’da 2 HDP’li Gözaltına Alındı
Urfalıların Klasikleşmiş Kaderi,15 Kişi Yaralandı
Urfalıların Klasikleşmiş Kaderi,15 Kişi Yaralandı
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
41°C / 26°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:33
Güneş
05:14
Öğle
12:38
İkindi
16:27
Akşam
19:51
Yatsı
21:23
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿