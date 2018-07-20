Bakandan Ucuz Et Açıklaması

ÜRETİCİYE DESTEK

Cumhurbaşkanlığı Hükümet Sistemi'nin ilk Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Bekir Pakdemirli, tarım sektöründe yeni dönemde hayata geçirilecek projeleri ve bakanlığının yol haritasını TAKVİM'e anlattı. Tarım sektörünü A'dan Z'ye yeniden ele alacaklarını belirten Pakdemirli, "Bürokrasinin azaldığı, daha az insanla çalışılan ancak daha verimli ve atak bir yapıya kavuşan bir bakanlık olacağız" dedi.Bazı et üreticileri ve market sahiplerinin bakanlığın daha önce başlattığı 'ucuz et projesine' karşı olduklarını hatırlatan Pakdemirli, uygulamanın devam edeceğini açıkladı. Devletin vatandaşa ucuz et alabileceği bir mekanizma kurmak zorunda olduğunun altını çizen Pakdemirli, "Bir market sahibi ile görüştüm. Proje başladığında vatandaşların ucuz ete hücum edeceğini, kapılarda kuyruklar oluşacağını düşünmüşler. Ama böyle bir talep olmadı. Türkiye genelinde ucuz et ayda 6 bin ton, diğer etler 100 bin ton satılmış. Demek ki piyasada her oyuncuya talep var. Uygulama devam edecek" diye konuştu. Bakan Pakdemirli, köyden kente göçü durdurmak ve tarımsal üretimi artırmak için üreticiye yaşadığı bölgede gelir getirecek bazı tedbirler alacaklarını da sözlerine ekledi.