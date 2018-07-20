Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 20 Temmuz 2018 09:32:12 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Şanlıurfa’da Suriyeli Sağlık Çalışanlarına Eğitim Verildi

Şanlıurfa’da Sağlık Bakanlığı ve UNFPA işbirliği ile Şanlıurfa’da göçmen sağlığı merkezleri ve çadır kentlerde görev yapan Suriyeli Sağlık Personellerine Üreme Sağlığı Yöntem ve Danışmanlığı eğitimi verildi.

Sağlık Bakanlığı ve UNFPA işbirliği ile 2-3-4/11-12-13/16-17-18 Temmuz tarihleri arasında Şanlıurfa’da Göçmen sağlığı Merkezleri ve çadır kentlerde görev yapan Suriyeli Sağlık Personellerine yönelik Üreme Sağlığı Yöntem Danışmanlığı eğitimi verildi.

 

Suriyeli Sağlık Çalışanlarına Belge Verildi

Bu eğitim ile üreme sağlığı hizmetleri ile anne ve bebek ölümlerinin önlenmesi, kaliteli hizmet sunumunun gerçekleştirilmesi, bilgi, tutum ve beceri kazandırılması amaçlanıyor. Şanlıurfa’daki göçmen sağlığı merkezi ve çadır kentlerde görevli Suriyeli 21 uzman hekim, 15 pratisyen hekim, 41 hemşire ve ebe katıldı. Eğitim sonrasında katılımcılara katılım belgeleri verildi.
 

