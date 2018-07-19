Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 19 Temmuz 2018 16:11:25 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

CHP'de Kurultay İçin Toplanan İmza Sayısı Belli Oldu

CHP’de parti yönetiminde değişikliğe gidilmesi için başlatılan imza kampanyasında sayı 526’ya ulaştı. CHP’de değişikliğe gidilmesi için kaç kişinin oyu gerekli? Haberimizin içeriğinde

CHP'de Kurultay İçin Toplanan İmza Sayısı Belli Oldu

CHP'de olağanüstü kurultay için toplanan imzaların sayısı belli oldu. Bilecik Milletvekili Yaşar Tüzün, şu ana kadar 526 delegeden imza toplandığını duyurdu.

 

CHP’de Değişiklik İçin Kaç İmza Gerekli

CHP’de, parti yönetiminde değişikliğe gidilmesi için olağanüstü kurultay toplanması gerekiyor. kurultayın toplanması için imza 521 kişi imza verdi.  yönünde noter aracılığıyla imza toplama çalışmalarında, yeterli sayıya ulaşılabilmesi için 108 delegenin daha imzası gerekiyor.

 

CHP’de Muhalifler Yeterli İmzayı Toplayamayacak

Muhalifler 634 imza toplayabilirse, genel merkezin 45 gün içerisinde kurultayı toplayabilecek. Tüm bunlar olurken parti yönetiminin ise muhaliflerin yeterli imzayı toplayamayacağı görüşünde olduğu öğrenildi.


 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Ekinci;Dezavantajı,Avantaja Çeviriyoruz
Ekinci;Dezavantajı,Avantaja Çeviriyoruz
Mehmet Ekinci’nin eşi Ayşe Ekinci, Eyyübiye Belediyesi Kültür Müdürlüğü tarafından düzenlenen kurslarda başarı gösteren bayan kursiyerlere sertifikalarını verdi.
Aygün'ün Cenazesi, Viranşehir Morgundan Alındı
Aygün'ün Cenazesi, Viranşehir Morgundan Alındı
Kürt Sanatçı Şiwan Perwer Olarak Bilinen İsmail Aygün’ün Babası, Yunus Aygün’ün Cenazesi Defin Edilmek İçin Morgdan Alınarak, İkamet Ettiği Mahalleye Götürüldü.
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza,1 Ölü 6 Yaralı
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza,1 Ölü 6 Yaralı
Şanlıurfa’nın Suruç İlçesinde İki Otomobilin Kafa Kafaya Çarpışması Sonucu Meydana Gelen Trafik Kazasında,1 Kişi Hayatını Kaybederken (Kader Yurdusev), 6 Kişi İse Yaralandı.
Evdekiler CHP’li Diye İntihara Kalkıştı
Evdekiler CHP’li Diye İntihara Kalkıştı
Ailesiyle siyasi konuda anlaşamadıklarını söyleyen Ramazan B.; “Kendimi Recep Tayyip Erdoğan için atacağım. Herkes görsün, duysun” dedi.
CHP'de Kurultay İçin Toplanan İmza Sayısı Belli Oldu
CHP'de Kurultay İçin Toplanan İmza Sayısı Belli Oldu
CHP’de parti yönetiminde değişikliğe gidilmesi için başlatılan imza kampanyasında sayı 526’ya ulaştı. CHP’de değişikliğe gidilmesi için kaç kişinin oyu gerekli? Haberimizin içeriğinde
Saz Ustası Hayri Dev Hayatını Kaybetti
Saz Ustası Hayri Dev Hayatını Kaybetti
UNESCO tarafından, Somut Olmayan Kültürel Mirasın Korunması Sözleşmesi kapsamında 2008 yılında "Yaşayan İnsan Hazinesi Kültürel Miras Taşıyıcısı" ilan edilen Saz Ustası Hayri Dev hayatını kaybetti.
600 İşçi Zehirlendi. Yemek Firması, Şikayetler Psikolojik Dedi
600 İşçi Zehirlendi. Yemek Firması, Şikayetler Psikolojik Dedi
İzmir'in Aliağa ilçesindeki Star Rafinerisi şantiyesinde çalışan yaklaşık 600 işçi, gıda zehirlenmesi şüphesiyle hastaneye kaldırıldı. Hastaneye giden yemek firması yetkilisi; “Şikayetler psikolojik “ dedi
Sağlık Bakanı Açıklama Yaptı, Ne Gerekiyorsa Yapacağız
Sağlık Bakanı Açıklama Yaptı, Ne Gerekiyorsa Yapacağız
Sağlık Bakanı Dr. Fahrettim Koca dün Urfa’da çocuğuyla ilgilenmediği gerekçesiyle başından mermer taşıyla darbe yiyip yoğun bakımda yatmakta olan doktora geçmiş olsun dileklerini iletti.
Baro Başkanı Yoğun Bakımda Olan Doktor İçin Basın Açıklaması Yaptı
Baro Başkanı Yoğun Bakımda Olan Doktor İçin Basın Açıklaması Yaptı
Şanlıurfa Barosu Başkanı Avukat Ahmet Tüysüz, yoğunbakımda yatmakta olan Dr Bahattin Yalçın’a yapılan çirkin saldırıyı kınayarak geçmiş olsun dileklerinde bulundu.
Dikkat! Trafik’te bisikletlilerde var!
Dikkat! Trafik’te bisikletlilerde var!
Şanlıurfa’nın kültürel miraslarına sahip çıkan ve Urfa’ya bisiklet kültürünün yaygınlaşması adına kitap toplama kampanyaları, öğrencilere yardım etkinliği, kadınlar günü turlarıyla vatandaşların takdirini toplayan URBİT (Urfa Bisiklet Topluluğu) yine adından söz ettirmeyi başardı.
Vatandaşlar Hayvan Barınağının Taşınmasını İstiyor
Vatandaşlar Hayvan Barınağının Taşınmasını İstiyor
Urfa Valisi Abdullah Erin’in Bugünkü Durağı Osmanlı Mahallesi Oldu.Mahallenin Sorunlarını Pür Dikkat Dinleyen Vali Erin,Sorunları Gerekli Mercilere Bildirdiğini İfade Etti.
Siverek Ticaret Ve Sanayi Odası Stratejik Planı
Siverek Ticaret Ve Sanayi Odası Stratejik Planı
Meclis ve meslek komitelerine yönelik stratejik planı eğitimi ve oryantasyon eğitimi verildi.Eğitim danışmanı Mehmet BESLEME tarafından “STRATEJİK PLAN”ı eğitimi verildi
Ekinci;Dezavantajı,Avantaja Çeviriyoruz
Ekinci;Dezavantajı,Avantaja Çeviriyoruz
Aygün'ün Cenazesi, Viranşehir Morgundan Alındı
Aygün'ün Cenazesi, Viranşehir Morgundan Alındı
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza,1 Ölü 6 Yaralı
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza,1 Ölü 6 Yaralı
Şanlıurfaspor'da 4 İmza Birden
Şanlıurfaspor'da 4 İmza Birden
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
37°C / 24°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:30
Güneş
05:12
Öğle
12:38
İkindi
16:27
Akşam
19:52
Yatsı
21:25
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿