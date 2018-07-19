Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 19 Temmuz 2018 14:03:29 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa’da Karayollarının Aldığı Güvenlik Önlemi Yetersiz Kaldı

Şanlıurfa’da karayollarının yaptığı asfalt çalışması tehlikeye davetiye çıkarıyor. Yola bırakılan iş makinesinin önünde uyarı levhalarının olmaması kazaya sebebiyet verecek cinsten

Urfa’da Karayollarının Aldığı Güvenlik Önlemi Yetersiz Kaldı

Şanlıurfa Hilvan eski yolu 2. Kilometresinde bulunan Akziyare köyü civarında yapılan asfalt çalışmasında, trafiğe açık alanda bırakılan çalışma malzemeleri kazaya davetiye çıkarıyor. Çift yönlü bir yolda yapılan çalışmada asfaltı düzeltmek için kullanılan araç öyle bırakılmış. Yolda ışıklandırmanın olmaması yolu gece kullananların canını tehlikeye atacak kazaların olmasına sebep olabilir.

 


 

Uyarı Levhası Yetersiz

İş makinesinin önüne koyulan delinatör (Uyarı Direği) hiçbir işe yaramıyor. Rüzgardan düşen plastik uyarı aracı asfaltta yan yattığı için gece uyarısında yetersiz kalıyor. Kazaya kolay bir şekilde davetiye çıkaracak durum için yetkililere seslenen vatandaşlar; “İş makinesinin önüne koyulan uyarı direği sabitlenmediği için düşmüş. Gece yolculuk yapan araçların iş makinesini görmesi imkânsız. Ya önlemler tam alınsın ya da o iş makinesi oradan kaldırılsın” uyarısında bulunarak yetkililerin duruma el atmasını istedi.
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ö-HABER
Tacizci, Ağza Alınmayacak Küfürlerle Mahallede Terör Estirdi
Tacizci, Ağza Alınmayacak Küfürlerle Mahallede Terör Estirdi
İstanbul’da oturan ve kadınları sürekli taciz ettiği iddiasıyla tutuklanan şehir eşkıyası ifadesinin ardından serbest bırakıldı.
Urfa’da Karayollarının Aldığı Güvenlik Önlemi Yetersiz Kaldı
Urfa’da Karayollarının Aldığı Güvenlik Önlemi Yetersiz Kaldı
Şanlıurfa’da karayollarının yaptığı asfalt çalışması tehlikeye davetiye çıkarıyor. Yola bırakılan iş makinesinin önünde uyarı levhalarının olmaması kazaya sebebiyet verecek cinsten
Şanlıurfa'da Saldırıya Uğrayan Doktorun Son Durumu Belli Oldu
Şanlıurfa'da Saldırıya Uğrayan Doktorun Son Durumu Belli Oldu
Şanlıurfa’da görevi başındayken hasta yakını tarafından kafasına fayansla vurulan doktor yoğun bakıma alınmıştı. O doktorun son durumu belli oldu.
Saldırganın Eşi Konuştu, Sizin Çocuğunuz Olsaydı Aynısını Yapmaz Mıydınız?
Saldırganın Eşi Konuştu, Sizin Çocuğunuz Olsaydı Aynısını Yapmaz Mıydınız?
Şanlıurfa’da çocuğuyla ilgilenmediği gerekçesiyle doktorun kafasına mermer taşıyla vurup komalık eden saldırganın eşi olay sırasında yaptığı açıklamalarla şok etti.
Hırsızlar Urfa'da 1 Çanta Dolusu Para İle Yakalandı
Hırsızlar Urfa'da 1 Çanta Dolusu Para İle Yakalandı
Diyarbakır’dan gelen hırsızlar Şanlıurfa’da polis engeline takıldı. Polisi görünce çaldıkları çantayı boş araziye atan hırsızlar, polisten kaçarken geçirdikleri kaza sonucu yakayı ele verdi.
Urfa’da Anahtarı Evde Unutan Anne Çocuğunu Çatıdan Balkona Sarkıttı
Urfa’da Anahtarı Evde Unutan Anne Çocuğunu Çatıdan Balkona Sarkıttı
Şanlıurfa'da, anahtarını evde unutan bir kadın, çilingir çağırmak yerine çocuğunun hayatını tehlikeye attı.
Doktoru Komalık Eden Saldırgan Tutuklandı. Verdiği İfade Şaşkına Çevirdi
Doktoru Komalık Eden Saldırgan Tutuklandı. Verdiği İfade Şaşkına Çevirdi
Şanlıurfa’da çocuğuyla ilgilenmediği gerekçesi ile doktoru darp eden ve yoğun bakımda yatmasına sebep olan Abdülkadir K. tutuklandı.
Kelaynak Kuşları Hafif Hava Araçları İle Akdeniz'e Göç Ettiriliyor
Kelaynak Kuşları Hafif Hava Araçları İle Akdeniz'e Göç Ettiriliyor
Bir grup Alman tarafından Avrupa’ya tanıtılmak üzere oluşturulan Waldrapp Projesi ismini verdikleri projede Kelaynak kuşları denetim altında göç ettiriliyor.
Şehit Babasını Dolandırdılar. Vurgun 6 Milyon TL
Şehit Babasını Dolandırdılar. Vurgun 6 Milyon TL
Şanlıurfa'da 275 esnafın bulunduğu Zahireciler Borsasındaki 40 esnafın 6 milyon lira dolandırıldığı ileri sürüldü.
Urfa’da, Hasta Yakını Doktoru Komalık Etti
Urfa’da, Hasta Yakını Doktoru Komalık Etti
Şanlıurfa Harran Üniversitesi Tıp Fakültesi Hastanesinde pediatri asistanına kaldırım taşıyla saldıran hasta yakınları, Dr. Bahattin Ahmet Yalçın'ı ağır yaraladı. Acil BT'si çekilen doktorun yoğun bakımda tedavisi sürüyor.
İmam Olduğu İddia Edilen Yaşlı Sapık Köpeğe Tecavüz Ederken Yakalandı
İmam Olduğu İddia Edilen Yaşlı Sapık Köpeğe Tecavüz Ederken Yakalandı
Kayseri'de eski imam olduğu iddia edilen yaşlı sapık, boş arazide köpeğe tecavüz ederken yakalandı.
Urfa'da Ekmeğin İçinde Jilet Çıktı
Urfa'da Ekmeğin İçinde Jilet Çıktı
Şanlıurfa’nın Viranşehir İlçesinde saman toplamak için çalışan işçiler yemek molası verdikleri sırada yine aynı ilçeden satın aldıkları ekmeğin içinde jilete rastladılar.
Ekinci;Dezavantajı,Avantaja Çeviriyoruz
Ekinci;Dezavantajı,Avantaja Çeviriyoruz
Aygün'ün Cenazesi, Viranşehir Morgundan Alındı
Aygün'ün Cenazesi, Viranşehir Morgundan Alındı
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza,1 Ölü 6 Yaralı
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza,1 Ölü 6 Yaralı
Şanlıurfaspor'da 4 İmza Birden
Şanlıurfaspor'da 4 İmza Birden
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
37°C / 24°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:30
Güneş
05:12
Öğle
12:38
İkindi
16:27
Akşam
19:52
Yatsı
21:25
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿