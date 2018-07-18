Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Doktoru Komalık Eden Saldırgan Tutuklandı. Verdiği İfade Şaşkına Çevirdi

Şanlıurfa’da çocuğuyla ilgilenmediği gerekçesi ile doktoru darp eden ve yoğun bakımda yatmasına sebep olan Abdülkadir K. tutuklandı.

Doktoru Komalık Eden Saldırgan Tutuklandı. Verdiği İfade Şaşkına Çevirdi

Şanlıurfa Harran Üniversitesi Tıp Fakültesi Hastanesinde pediatri asistanına kaldırım taşıyla saldıran hasta yakını an itibariyle tutuklandı.

 

Doktora Vuran Şahısın Şok İfadesi

Abdülkadi K. gözaltında verdiği ifadede çocuğunun ateşinin düşmediğini gerekçe göstererek doktora parke taşıyla vurduğunu ve yaşananlardan dolayı herhangi bir pişmanlık duymadığını ifade etti. Abdülkadir K.'nın yoğunbakımda yatan doktoru kast ederek  “benim anam ağlayacağına onun anası ağlasın” dediği öğrenildi.



 
