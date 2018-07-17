Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Urfa'da Ekmeğin İçinde Jilet Çıktı

Şanlıurfa’nın Viranşehir İlçesinde saman toplamak için çalışan işçiler yemek molası verdikleri sırada yine aynı ilçeden satın aldıkları ekmeğin içinde jilete rastladılar.

Şanlıurfa’nın Viranşehir ilçesinde satın aldıkları ekmeğin içinde jilet gören işçiler neye uğradığını şaşırdı. Mola verdikleri sırada yemek yemek için toplanan saman işçileri, Viranşehir’de bulunan bir fırından aldıkları ekmeği böldüklerinde içinde jilete rastladılar.
 
 

Ekmeğin içinden çıkan jiletin muhtemelen somun ekmeklerin üzerini çizmek için kullandıkları aletten düştüklerini ifade eden işçiler; “Ekmeğin içindeki jileti görünce şok olduk. elimizi kesme ihtimali vardı. Bölmeden yeseydik eğer ağzımız da parçalanabilirdi. Bu kadar dikkatsizlik olamaz.” diyerek şikayette bulundu.

 

Denetimde bulunulmalı

Bu gibi durumların ortaya çıkması ile fırınlarda denetimin yapılması gerektiğini ifade eden işçiler “Bu ekmek bir çocuğun elinde de olabilirdi. Şans eseri zarar görmeden fark ettik. Fırıncılar Odası ve gerekli yetkililer incelemede bulunmalı, denetimleri arttırmalı” yorumunda bulundu.
 

 
 
 
