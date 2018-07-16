Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 16 Temmuz 2018 12:12:30 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Eski Tatlıses’ten Kadın Kadın Birlikteliğe Onay, Ceceli’ye Posta!

İbrahim Tatlıses'in eski eşi Ayşegül Yıldız, sosyal medya hesabından şarkıcı Mustafa Ceceli'ye sert eleştirilerde bulundu. Oyuncu Hazal Kaya, Mustafa Ceceli'nin ayrıldığı eşi Sinem Gedik ve samimi görüntülendiği İntizar'a "Çok seviliyorsunuz, lütfen korkmayın" diyerek destek verdi

Mustafa Ceceli'nin boşandığı eşi Sinem Gedik ile şarkıcı İntizar'ın samimi görüntüleri ortaya çıktı. Konunun kısa sürede yayılmasının ardından ikiliye tepki ve destek mesajları yağdı. Ünlü türkücü İbrahim Tatlıses'in eski eşi Ayşegül Yıldız da Mustafa Ceceli'ye sert sözlerle eleştirdi.

'SEN İYİ BİR BABA MISIN' 

Ayşegül Yıldız, Instagram hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda 'Ne İntizar'ın cinsel kimliği yüzünden yargılayıp işinden ekmeğinden edebilirsin, ne de Sinem Gedik'e tercihleri yüzünden 'anne değil' diyebilirsin! Ama önce kendine dönüp vicdanım var mı? İnsan mıyım diye sorabilirsin Mustafa Ceceli!!! Annesi iyi bir anne değil diyorsun, dön de bak yaptıklarına, çocuğuna yaşattıklarına bir bak bakalım SEN İYİ BİR BABA mısın' yazdı.

