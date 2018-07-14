Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Urfa’da Kaza, 2’si Ağır 4 Kişi Yaralandı

Viranşehir - Ceylanpınar karayolunda trafik kazası meydana geldi. 4 vatandaştan 2’si ağır yaralandı.

Urfa'da Kaza, 2'si Ağır 4 Kişi Yaralandı

Viranşehir - Ceylanpınar karayolunda meydana gelen tek trafik kazasında 2'si ağır 4 kişi yaralandı. Olay yerinde yapılan ilk müdahalenin ardından taralı vatandaşlar 112 ekiplerine teslim edildi.




 
