Akçakale’de Kaybolan Çocuk Bulundu

Akçakale’de kaybolan ve 3 gündür kendisinden haber alınamayan Halil Öncel bugün bulundu.

Akçakale’de kaybolan ve 3 gündür kendisinden haber alınamayan Halil Öncel Şanlıurfa merkezde bulundu.
 

Kayıp haberlerinin ardından görenlerin polise haber verdiği Halil Özcan Akçakale’den Şanlıurfa merkeze giderek Oduncular pazarında kalmış. 15 yaşındaki çocuğu haberlerde gören Oduncular pazarı esnafı durumu polise bildirmesinin ardından çocuğu tespit etmek için ailesine de haber veren ekipler, kaybolan çocuğun 15 yaşındaki Halil Öncel olduğunu tespit etti.
 

Vatandaşlar Haber Verdi

Oduncular Pazarından alınıp emniyete götürülen Halil Öncel, emniyetteki sorgusunun ardından babası Mehmet Emin Öncel’e teslim etti. Baba Mehmet Emin Öncel durumu polislere bildiren vatandaşlara teşekkürlerini ileterek, çocuğu bulundu diye büyük sevinç yaşadığını ifade etti.


 
