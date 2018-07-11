Anasayfa Künye İletişim

11 Temmuz 2018

Öncel Ailesini Sevindiren Haber,Bulundu!

Şanlıurfa’nın Akçakale ilçesinde kaybolan 3 Gün Önce Kaybolan Halil Öncel, Bugün Akşam Saatlerinde Bulundu

Öncel Ailesini Sevindiren Haber,Bulundu!

Şanlıurfa Akçakale de ikamet eden Halil Öncel adlı çocuktan 3 gündür haber alınamıyordu. Evinden iki gün önce sokağa çıkan 13 yaşındaki çocuk bir daha eve dönmedi. Çocuğunun eve dönmediğini bildiren babası Mehmet Emin Öncel çocuğunu görenlerin 0542 540 38 87 0544 506 34 50 bu numaralara ya da emniyete bildirmelerini istemişti.

Nasıl Bulundu?

3.Günün Sonunda Şanlıurfa Merkezde Oduncu Pazarı Civarında Esnaf Öncel’i Haberlerde Kayıp Olarak Gördükten Sonra İş Yerlerinin Civarında Öncel’e Benzeyen Bir Çocuğu Gördükleri Gibi Durumu Emniyet Güçlerine Bildirdiler. Olay Yerine Gelen Polis Ekipleri Çocuğun Halil Öncel Olduğunu Tespit Etti. İfadesi Alınmak Üzere Emniyete Götürülen Küçük Çocuk İfadesi Alındıktan Sonra,Emniyete Gelen Babası Emin Öncel’e Teslim Edildi.
