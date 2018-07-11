Anasayfa Künye İletişim

11 Temmuz 2018

Akçakale'de Kaybolan Çocuktan 3 Gündür Haber Alınamıyor

Şanlıurfa’nın Akçakale ilçesinde kaybolan Halil Öncel’den 3 gündür haber alınamıyor.

Akçakale'de Kaybolan Çocuktan 3 Gündür Haber Alınamıyor

Şanlıurfa Akçakale de ikamet eden Halil Öncel adlı çocuktan 2 gündür haber alınamıyor. Evinden iki gün önce sokağa çıkan 13 yaşındaki çocuk bir daha eve dönmedi. Çocuğunun eve dönmediğini bildiren babası Mehmet Emin Öncel çocuğunu görenlerin 0542 540 38 87 0544 506 34 50 bu numaralara ya da emniyete bildirmelerini istedi.


 
