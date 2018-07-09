Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 09 Temmuz 2018 23:12:41 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Hilvan Belediyesinden, Kadınlar İçin Büyük Adım

Hilvan Belediyesi, tarafından Başlatılan Kadın Bilgilendirme ve Kültür Merkezlerini arttırma çalışmaları hız kesmeden devam ediyor.

Hilvan Belediyesinden, Kadınlar İçin Büyük Adım

Her Geçen Gün Kendi Alanında Yükselen ve Sosyalleşen Hilvan Belediyesi, kadınlara yönelik meslek edindirme, öğrendirme ve iş istihdamı amacıyla 2011 yılında Japonya Büyük elçiliği ile başlatmış olduğu ÇATOM Projesini geliştiriyor.

KURSLARA TALEPLER GÜNDEN GÜNE ARTIYOR

Kuaförlük kursu, el sanatları, bilgisayar eğitimi, biçki dikiş ve okuma yazma kurslarına taleplerin artması nedeniyle mevcut binaya ek kat çalışmalarına başlandı. Konuyla ilgili açıklama yapan Hilvan Belediye Başkanı Aslan Ali Bayık; Sosyal belediyeciliği geliştirme amacıyla ilk olarak göreve geldikten sonra 2011 yılında kadın istihdamına yönelik başlattığımız Çok Amaçlı Toplum Merkezinin devamı olarak yaptığımız ek katın ardından bir kat daha çıkma kararı aldık. GAP İdaresi ve Hilvan Kaymakamlığı ile birlikte yürüttüğümüz çalışmalarımız devam ediyor. Aynı zamanda belediye olarak her mahalleye bir kadın kültür merkezi projemizi de hayata geçirerek ilçemiz kırsal Hoşin Mahallesinde bulunan ve daha önce kaymakamlığımıza bağlı Halk Eğitim Merkezi bünyesinde halı kursu olarak kullanılan binayı da tadilattan geçirip Kadın Kültür Merkezi'ne çeviriyoruz. Buna paralel ilçe merkezi Bağlar Mahallemizde de belediyemize ait salonu da yine aynı şekilde mesleki eğitim ve istihdama yönelik kültür merkezine dönüştürüyoruz. Kadınlarımıza destek olmak amacıyla başlattığımız projelerdeki temel amaç, kadını yaşamın her alanında söz sahibi yapmak, sosyal ve iş hayatına kazandırmaktır. Zaten hükümetimizin de desteklediği bu tür projelerimizi geliştirmeye devam edeceğiz dedi.
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Urfa Bakansız Kaldı!
Urfa Bakansız Kaldı!
Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan yeni kabineyi açıkladı.Yeni Kabineye Göre;Yeni Bakan Bekir Pakdemirli oldu.
Urfa’da İlk Olarak Pınarbaşı Fark Etti
Urfa’da İlk Olarak Pınarbaşı Fark Etti
2014-2016 Yıllarında Görev Yapan İl Emniyet Müdürü Eyyüp Pınarbaşı Urfa’da, Fetö Yapılanmasının İlk Fark eden Kişilerden Biri Olarak Gösterildi.
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza;11 Yaralı
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza;11 Yaralı
Şanlıurfa’da Meydana gelen trafik kazasında 11 kişi yaralandı.
Urfa'da Bir Suriyeli,Atatürk Barajında Boğuldu
Urfa'da Bir Suriyeli,Atatürk Barajında Boğuldu
Şanlıurfa'nın Bozova ilçesinde serinlemek amacıyla Atatürk Barajına Giren 1 Suriyeli boğularak hayatını kaybetti.
Hilvan Belediyesinden, Kadınlar İçin Büyük Adım
Hilvan Belediyesinden, Kadınlar İçin Büyük Adım
Hilvan Belediyesi, tarafından Başlatılan Kadın Bilgilendirme ve Kültür Merkezlerini arttırma çalışmaları hız kesmeden devam ediyor.
Türkiye,Urfa Eski İl Müdürünü Konuşuyor
Türkiye,Urfa Eski İl Müdürünü Konuşuyor
Öksüz ve toplantıda yer alan diğer FETÖ imamları, aynı anda cep cep telefonlarını susturarak kayıplara karıştı.
Urfa'da Bulunan 14 Belediyeden Sadece 1'i Bunu Yapabiliyor!
Urfa'da Bulunan 14 Belediyeden Sadece 1'i Bunu Yapabiliyor!
Viranşehir Belediyesi, Şeffaf Belediyecilik anlayışı ile halka hesap vermeye devam ediyor.
Urfalı İsim Hakkında,Bakan Olacak İddiası
Urfalı İsim Hakkında,Bakan Olacak İddiası
Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın yeni kabinede olacak isimleri açıklanması büyük bir heyecanla bekleniyor.
Mağarada Mahsur Kalan Çocukları Elon Musk Kurtaracak
Mağarada Mahsur Kalan Çocukları Elon Musk Kurtaracak
Mağarada mahsur kalan çocukların kurtarılması için Elon Musk devreye girdi. geliştirdikleri sistem ile çocukları sağ salim bir şekilde mağaradan çıkaracaklarını duyuran Musk, Twitter hesabından kurtarma çalışmalarının teknik detaylarını paylaştı.
Urfa,Habertürk Ekranlarında Masaya Yatırıldı!
Urfa,Habertürk Ekranlarında Masaya Yatırıldı!
Türkiye’nin tek gerçek bilim programı Teke Tek Özel bilim konuşmaya; aklı konuşturmaya devam ediyor…
Kobilerin İhtiyacı Ne?,Gap'tan İhtiyaç Analizi Çalıştayı
Kobilerin İhtiyacı Ne?,Gap'tan İhtiyaç Analizi Çalıştayı
GAP Bölge Kalkınma İdaresi Başkanlığı tarafından yürütülmekte olan Girişimcilik ve Yenilikçilik İhtiyaç Analizi Projesi kapsamında Küçük ve Orta Büyüklükteki İşletmelere (KOBİ) yönelik mevcut durum ve ihtiyaç analizi çalıştayları yapıldı.
Eyyübililer Hizmetten Memnun
Eyyübililer Hizmetten Memnun
Eyyübiye Belediyesi,İlçenin Her Yerinde Merkez-Kırsal Ayrımı Yapmadan,Çalışmalarına Devam Ediyor
Urfa Bakansız Kaldı!
Urfa Bakansız Kaldı!
Urfa’da İlk Olarak Pınarbaşı Fark Etti
Urfa’da İlk Olarak Pınarbaşı Fark Etti
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza;11 Yaralı
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza;11 Yaralı
Urfa'da Bir Suriyeli,Atatürk Barajında Boğuldu
Urfa'da Bir Suriyeli,Atatürk Barajında Boğuldu
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
41°C / 24°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:21
Güneş
05:06
Öğle
12:37
İkindi
16:26
Akşam
19:56
Yatsı
21:32
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿