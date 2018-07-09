Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 09 Temmuz 2018 15:04:11 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Sandalyesiz Sandalye Üretildi

İsviçreli tasarım stüdyosu Sapetti'nin geliştirdiği 'sandalyesiz sandalye', insanların dilediği yerde ve dilediği zaman oturmasını sağlayan bir dış iskelet.

Sandalyesiz Sandalye Üretildi

İsviçreli tasarım stüdyosu Sapetti’nin geliştirdiği ‘sandalyesiz sandalye’, insanların dilediği yerde ve dilediği zaman oturmasını sağlayan bir dış iskelet. Kullanıcılar bu giyilebilir dış iskelet ile rahatça etrafta gezinip dilediği zaman çömelme ya da oturma pozisyonunda sabit bir şekilde durabiliyor. Bu da fabrika ortamında hareket kolaylığı sağlıyor.

 

İş Güvenliğinde Etkili

sandalyesiz sandalye’yi, kendisini dünyanın ilk giyilebilir ergonomik mekatronik cihaz sağlayıcısı olarak tanımlayan İsviçre’li Noonee adlı şirket için tasarladı. Bu dış iskelet Noonee’nin ilk ürünü. Giyilebilir yapı, işçilerin uzun süreler boyunca ayakta çalışması gereken fabrika ortamları için tasarlandı. Bu ortamlarda normal sandalyelerin kullanımı hem çalışma ortamını engellediği hem de kazalara sebep olabileceği için tercih edilmiyor. Dış iskelet ile kazaların önüne geçmenin yanı sıra, çalışanların da daha uzun süre boyunca iş gücüne katkıda bulunabilmesi hedefleniyor.



 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ö-HABER
Urfa’da Elektrik Tellerine Çarpan Tır Alev Aldı
Urfa’da Elektrik Tellerine Çarpan Tır Alev Aldı
Urfa’da alev alan tır 5 saatte söndürüldü. Olay yerine intikal eden itfaiye ekiplerinin yoğun çabası sonucu söndürülen tırda maddi hasar meydana gelirken can kaybı yaşanmaması sevindirdi.
Sandalyesiz Sandalye Üretildi
Sandalyesiz Sandalye Üretildi
İsviçreli tasarım stüdyosu Sapetti'nin geliştirdiği 'sandalyesiz sandalye', insanların dilediği yerde ve dilediği zaman oturmasını sağlayan bir dış iskelet.
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza, Karşıdan Karşıya Geçerken Araba Çarptı
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza, Karşıdan Karşıya Geçerken Araba Çarptı
Urfa’nın Serinevler Mahallesinde karşıdan karşıya geçmek isteyen vatandaşı araba çarptı.
Bozova'dan Türkiye'ye Urfalı Çocukların Büyük Başarısı
Bozova'dan Türkiye'ye Urfalı Çocukların Büyük Başarısı
Başarılarıyla İçişleri Bakanlığının dikkatini çeken Bozovalı çocuklar, Bakanlık tarafından hazırlanan "Görevlendirme yapılan belediyelerde, şehirlerle beraber çocuklar da nefes aldı" isimli kısa videoya konu oldu. Sporculardan Ali Rıza Sarar: "Geçen yıl başladığım kanoda, Türkiye üçüncülüğü, dördüncülüğü ve beşinciliği elde ettim. Çok severek yaptığım için kısa sürede güzel dereceler aldım" dedi.
Temizlik İşçisinden Örnek Davranış
Temizlik İşçisinden Örnek Davranış
Haliliye Belediyesi’nde asgari ücretle çalışan temizlik işçisi sokak hayvanlarına süt alarak onları besliyor.
Suriyeliler Urfa'da Dehşet Saçtı
Suriyeliler Urfa'da Dehşet Saçtı
Şanlıurfa’da Suriyeliler arasında çıkan kavgada pompalı tüfekle yaralanan çocuk hastaneye kaldırıldı.
Hıncal Uluç’un Göbeklitepe Yazısı Tartışma Yarattı
Hıncal Uluç’un Göbeklitepe Yazısı Tartışma Yarattı
Tarihi 12 bin yıla dayanan Göbeklitepe, gazeteci Hıncal Uluç’un bugün köşesinde kaleme aldığı yazı ile “Göbeklitepe kimin” tartışmalarının odağı oldu. Uluç, yazısında, Göbeklitepe’yi ortaya çıkaran ve yıllar boyu kazılarını sürdüren ekipten hiç söz etmeyip, Doğuş Holding sponsorluğuyla Göbeklitepe’yi turizme açan Ece Vahapoğlu’nu öven ve “Göbeklitepe Exe Vahapoğlu’dur” başlıklı bir değerlendirmede bulundu.
Büyükşehir Park Girişinden Ücret Alıyor
Büyükşehir Park Girişinden Ücret Alıyor
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediyesi kişi başı aldığı ödeneklerle yaptığı parktan giriş ücreti alıyor. Konu hakkında tepkisini gösteren Aziz Aydınlık; “Konunun takipçisi olacağımdan kimsenin kuşkusu olmasın.” diyerek tepkisini gösterdi.
Küçük Leyla’ya Yapılan Irkçı Saldırı Tepkilere Neden Oldu
Küçük Leyla’ya Yapılan Irkçı Saldırı Tepkilere Neden Oldu
Bayramın 1. Günü kaybolan ve 18 gün sonra cansız bedenine ulaşılan Küçük Leyla’ya ölümünden sonra ırkçı saldırılar yapılmaya başlandı.
Urfa’da Hizmet Mahalleye Göre Değişiyor
Urfa’da Hizmet Mahalleye Göre Değişiyor
Urfa’nın merkezine yapılan parklardan ve bahçelerden mahrum olan mahalleler sitemde bulundu. Mahalle sakinleri; “Merkezde bulunan ve yeni gelişen yerlere parklar yapılırken; ücra köşelere, kenar mahallere neden yapılmıyor? Bizim onlardan aşağı kalır yanımız nedir?” dedi.
Elin kadınından Urfalılara Hakaret
Elin kadınından Urfalılara Hakaret
Aysel Yerlikaya isimli şahıs şahsi sosyal medya hesabından paylaştığı görüntü Urfalıları kızdırdı. Urfalı olmadığı ve Urfa hakkında hiç bir fikri olmayan bu kadının paylaşımının Fotomontaj olduğu açıkça görülen görselde “Tecavüz ediyorlarsa bize ediyorlar. Size ne?” yazısı ve altına başka bir afişten alınmış “imza kampanyasına davet” uyarısı yer alıyor. İmza standının önünde bulunan erkeklerin imza atarken çekilmiş görüntüsünü paylaşan Aysel Yerlikaya, imza atan erkekleri kastederek; “Hemen de pozisyon almışlar” yazısını yazarak tepkilere neden oldu.
Urfa’ya Örnek Pide Fırını
Urfa’ya Örnek Pide Fırını
Urfa’daki pide fırınlarının hijyen sorunu yaşıyor. Yapılan denetimlerde kesilen cezaların caydırıcı olmadığından şikayetçi olan vatandaşlar kendilerince çözüm önerisi sundular; “Belediye örnek pide fırını açsın”
Türkiye,Urfa Eski İl Müdürünü Konuşuyor
Türkiye,Urfa Eski İl Müdürünü Konuşuyor
Urfa'da Bulunan 14 Belediyeden Sadece 1'i Bunu Yapabiliyor!
Urfa'da Bulunan 14 Belediyeden Sadece 1'i Bunu Yapabiliyor!
Urfalı İsim Hakkında,Bakan Olacak İddiası
Urfalı İsim Hakkında,Bakan Olacak İddiası
Göbeklitepe,Nedir,Nasıl Bulundu,Uzaylılar Mı Yaptı?,İşte Tüm Detaylar
Göbeklitepe,Nedir,Nasıl Bulundu,Uzaylılar Mı Yaptı?,İşte Tüm Detaylar
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
41°C / 24°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:20
Güneş
05:06
Öğle
12:37
İkindi
16:26
Akşam
19:56
Yatsı
21:32
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿