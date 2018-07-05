Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 05 Temmuz 2018 21:48:55 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'da,Polis İntihar Etti!

Şanlıurfa’nın Birecik İlçesinde polis merkezinde şok bir intihar olayı yaşandı.

Urfa'da,Polis İntihar Etti!

Alınan bilgiye göre; Birecik İlçesinde yaşayan 44 yaşındaki Abdulkadir A.,  eşi Gülşen A.’yı dövdüğü iddiasıyla gözaltına alındı. İddiaya göre; Polis merkezindeki nezarethanede battaniyenin kenarlarını sökerek ipi boynuna geçiren Abdulkadir A., ipi demir parmaklıklara asıp intihara kalkıştı. Polislerin son anda fark ettiği Abdulkadir A., boynundan ip çıkarılarak olay yerine çağrılan ambulansla Birecik Devlet Hastanesine götürüldü. Burada ilk müdahalesi yapılan Abdulkadir A., daha sonra Şanlıurfa’ya sevk edildi. 3 Gün yoğun bakımda kalan Abdulkadir A., hayatını kaybetti. 
 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Urfa'da,Polis İntihar Etti!
Urfa'da,Polis İntihar Etti!
Şanlıurfa’nın Birecik İlçesinde polis merkezinde şok bir intihar olayı yaşandı.
SİGORTA ACENTELERİ DELEGE SEÇTİ
SİGORTA ACENTELERİ DELEGE SEÇTİ
Şanlıurfa Sigorta Acenteleri TOBBSAİK seçimlerine tek liste halinde gitti.
'Suriye Artık Güvenli,Geri Dönün'
'Suriye Artık Güvenli,Geri Dönün'
Suriye Dışişleri Bakanlığı, ülkelerinin artık güvenli olduğunu belirtip yurt dışına kaçan vatandaşlarının dönmelerini talep etti.
Başkan Peltek Osmaniye Ticaret Ve Sanayi Odası Saldırısını Kınadı
Başkan Peltek Osmaniye Ticaret Ve Sanayi Odası Saldırısını Kınadı
Başkan Peltek,Yapılan Saldırıyı Kınadı.
''İDAM VEYA HADIM ÇÖZÜM DEĞİLDİR!..''
''İDAM VEYA HADIM ÇÖZÜM DEĞİLDİR!..''
''Herkesçe infial içinde izlendiği üzere çocuklara yönelik saldırı haberlerin ardı arkası kesilmiyor…
Stk’lardan İmam Hatip Öğrencilerine Burs
Stk’lardan İmam Hatip Öğrencilerine Burs
LGS sonuçlarının açıklanmasının ardından tercih ve kayıt telaşı başlarken sivil toplum kuruluşları da gençlere destek olmak üzere biraraya geldi.
Bu Durum, Ülkeyi Büyük Kaygıların Eşiğine Getiriyor
Bu Durum, Ülkeyi Büyük Kaygıların Eşiğine Getiriyor
Memur Sen İl Başkanı İbrahim Coşkun, yarının umut olan çocukların korunması için her türlü çabanın parçası olduklarını bildirdi.
Urfa'da 14 yaşındaki çocuğa cinsel istismarda bulunan s.y. Tutuklandı
Urfa'da 14 yaşındaki çocuğa cinsel istismarda bulunan s.y. Tutuklandı
Siverek'te memur olan S.Y., 14 yaşındaki bir çocuğa cinsel istismarda bulunduğu gerekçesiyle tutuklandı.
Urfalı Vekilden,dokunulmazlık değerlendirmesi
Urfalı Vekilden,dokunulmazlık değerlendirmesi
CHP'li Mahmut Tanal, 27. dönem milletvekili mazbatasını dün Çağlayan'da bulunan İstanbul İl Seçim Kurulu'na gelerek aldı.
Akçakale'de Meydana Gelen Olayla İlgili Basın Açıklaması
Akçakale'de Meydana Gelen Olayla İlgili Basın Açıklaması
Meydana gelen olayla ilgili olarak Akçakale Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığına bilgi verilmiş ve olay yeri inceleme ekiplerinin de desteğiyle olay yerinde gerekli incelemelere ve tahkikata başlanmıştır.
Türkiye Yetenek Açığında Dünyada Altıncı Sırada
Türkiye Yetenek Açığında Dünyada Altıncı Sırada
43 ülkeden 39 bin 195 işveren görüşmesiyle hazırlanan rapora göre, Türkiye’nin yüzde 66 yetenek açığıyla listenin 6’ncı sırasında yer aldığı saptandı.
Urfa'da Patlama...
Urfa'da Patlama...
Akçakale Suriye sınırında bulunan Yukarıtokaçlı köyünde meydana gelen bir patlama sonucu üç kişi yaralandı.
Urfa'da Tefeci Operasyonu!
Urfa'da Tefeci Operasyonu!
Urfa'da,Polis İntihar Etti!
Urfa'da,Polis İntihar Etti!
Urfa'da Aralarında,4.2 milyonluk vurgun
Urfa'da Aralarında,4.2 milyonluk vurgun
'Suriye Artık Güvenli,Geri Dönün'
'Suriye Artık Güvenli,Geri Dönün'
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
37°C / 24°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:17
Güneş
05:03
Öğle
12:37
İkindi
16:26
Akşam
19:57
Yatsı
21:34
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿