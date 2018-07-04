Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 04 Temmuz 2018 10:15:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Ekmeğin İçinden Takma Damak Çıktı

Muğla'nın Seydikemer ilçesinde bir vatandaşın sabah kahvaltısı için sofraya koyduğu ekmeğin içinden takma yarım damak çıktı. Ekmeğin içinden çıkan damağı görünce şok yaşayan aile, "Dişin sahibi gelsin dişini buradan alsın" diye çağrı yaptı.

Muğla'da ekmeğin içinden çıkan takma damak şaşırttı.  Edinilen bilgilere göre, Seydikemer ilçesine bağlı Yayla Karaçulha Mahallesi'nde, çiftçilik ile uğraşan Gülümser Töngül (60) sabah kahvaltısını hazırlayıp, evinin yanındaki ahıra giderek koyunlar ilgilenmeye başladı.
 

Takma Dişini Neden Ekmeğe Koyuyorsun

O saatlerde uyanan eşi Hüseyin Töngül ise kahvaltıya konan ekmeği böldüğünde takma diş görünce büyük bir şaşkınlık yaşadı. Olayı anlamaya çalışan ve eşinin takma dişini ekmeğin içerisine koyabileceğini düşünen Töngül, dışarıda koyunlar ile ilgilenen eşinin yanına giderek, "Takma dişini neden ekmeğin içerisine koyuyorsun" diyerek kızdı.

Takma Diş Fırıncıdan Düştü

Takma dişleri ağzında olan Gülümser Töngül'de, büyük bir şaşkınlıkla eve girerek ekmeği incelemeye başladı. Aile ekmeğin içerisinde çıkan takma dişlerin kendisine ait olmadıklarını ve ekmek fırınında çalışan bir kişiden düşmüş olabileceğini düşündü.
 

Dişin Sahibi Dişini Aramasın, Diş Taktırmak 2 Bin Lira

Gazetecilere açıklama yapan Gülümser Töngül, "Bu diş ekmeğin içinden çıktı. Kahvaltı yapacağız sabah. Bende koyunlara bakıyordum, eşim geldi bana kızdı, dişini neden ekmeğin içine koydun. Ben de 'Ekmeğin içine diş mi konurmuş' dedim. Ben de eve geldim ekmeğin içinde diş var. Fakat benim dişim ağzımda, bu diş ekmeğin içinden çıktı. İlk defa böyle bir şey başımıza geldi. Çocuklarda eşimde ekmek getiriyor, ekmeğinde nereden geldiğini tam olarak bilmiyorum. Dişin sahibi dişini aramasın, diş taktırmak 2 bin lira. Dişin sahibi gelsin dişini buradan alsın. Dişi koyduğu yerden düşmüş olabilir" şeklinde konuştu.



 
Ekmeğin İçinden Takma Damak Çıktı
