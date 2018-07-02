Advert
Bu haber 02 Temmuz 2018 16:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Polis Her Yerde Arıyor. Genç Kızı Böyle Taciz Etti

Genç kız yol ortasında tacize uğradı. Olay anı saniye saniye kamaralara yansıdı.

Polis Her Yerde Arıyor. Genç Kızı Böyle Taciz Etti

İstanbul’da yaşanan taciz olayı saniye saniye kameralara yansıdı. Yolda yürüyen genç kızı takip eden tacizci, genç kıza arkadan sarıldı. Kızın çırpması ve bağırmasıyla olay yerinden koşarak uzaklaşan genç, İstanbul’un her noktasında adım adım aranıyor. Polis, Tacizciyi görenlerin veya tanıyanların emniyet ekiplerine haber vermesi gerektiği konusunda uyarıda bulundu.
 
