Bu haber 02 Temmuz 2018 12:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Göbeklitepe UNESCO Dünya Miras Listesi'ne Girdi

Türkiye'nin sahip olduğu en büyük değerlerden birisi olan Şanlıurfa'daki Göbeklitepe UNESCO listesine girdi. Böylece, Türkiye'den UNESCO listesine giren alanların sayısı 18'e yükseldi. Dışişleri Bakanlığı'ndan yapılan yazılı açıklamada "Başvurunun (Göbeklitepe'nin adaylık başvurusu) kabulüyle ülkemizin UNESCO Dünya Miras Listesi'ne tescilli alanlarının sayısı 18'e yükselmiştir" denildi

Göbeklitepe UNESCO Dünya Miras Listesi'ne Girdi

Dışişleri Bakanlığı, Şanlıurfa'daki Göbeklitepe arkeolojik alanının, Birleşmiş Milletler Eğitim, Bilim ve Kültür Örgütü (UNESCO) Dünya Miras Listesi'ne girmesiyle Türkiye'nin söz konusu listeye kayıtlı alanlarının sayısının 18'e yükseldiğini duyurdu.
 

Göbeklitepe Dünya Mirası Listesinde

Bakanlıktan yapılan yazılı açıklamada, Türkiye'nin "Göbeklitepe arkeolojik alanı"nın UNESCO Dünya Miras Listesi'ne adaylık başvurusunun, halen Bahreyn'in başkenti Manama'da devam eden Dünya Miras Komitesi 42. toplantısında kabul edildiği ve UNESCO Dünya Miras Listesi'ne kaydedildiği belirtildi.
 

Göbeklitepe 11 Bin Yıl Öncesine Uzanıyor

Açıklamada, Şanlıurfa'da bulunan ve 2011'den bu yana Türkiye'nin UNESCO'daki Geçici Miras Listesi'nde yer alan Göbeklitepe arkeolojik alanının, Yukarı Mezopotamya bölgesindeki dünyanın bilinen en eski megalitik yapı grubu olduğu ve tarihinin günümüzden 11 bin yıl öncesine kadar uzandığı vurgulandı.
 

Türkiye’nin UNESCO’da Tescillenmiş 18 Alanı Var

Bakanlık açıklamasında, "Kültür ve Turizm Bakanlığı, UNESCO Türkiye Milli Komisyonu ve Bakanlığımızın yoğun çabaları sonucunda, söz konusu başvurunun kabulüyle ülkemizin UNESCO Dünya Miras Listesi'ne tescilli alanlarının sayısı 18'e yükselmiştir." ifadesi yer aldı.


 
Göbeklitepe UNESCO Dünya Miras Listesi'ne Girdi
Göbeklitepe UNESCO Dünya Miras Listesi'ne Girdi
