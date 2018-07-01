Advert
01 Temmuz 2018

Tatlıses'ten,Sitem Dolu Sözler...

Ünlü sanatçı İbrahim Tatlıses köpeği Golo'ya elleriyle su içiriken çekildiği fotoğrafı sosyal medya hesabından paylaştı. Tatlıses gönderisinin altına "İnsanları tanıdıkça köpeğim Golo'yu daha çok seviyorum, çünkü onlara ne dersen de sadece dinlerler" notuyla sitemli sözler yazdı.

Kime sitem ettiği merak konusu oldu

Sanatçı İbrahim Tatlıses'in köpeğiyle yaptığı paylaşımda kime sitem ettiği ise merak konusu oldu. Köpeği Golo'ya düşkünlüğü ile biline Tatlıses, Golo'ya elleriyle su içirme görüntüsü ise beğeni toplarken fotoğrafa yazdığı sitem dolu sözler takipçileri tarafından soruldu.
