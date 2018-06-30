Advert
Bu haber 30 Haziran 2018 15:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'daki Sokak Köpeklerine Dikkat

Şanlıurfa’daki başıboş köpekler tehlike saçıyor. Parkta oynamaya korkan çocukların anneleri köpek saldırılarından endişeleniyor. Yetkililerin bu soruna çare bulmasını isteyen aileler seslerini duyurmak istiyor.

Urfa'daki Sokak Köpeklerine Dikkat

Şanlıurfa Süleymaniye Kız İmam Hatip Lisesinin yanında bulunan parkta bulunan başıboş sokak köpekleri etrafta kol geziyor. Sokak Köpekleri çocukları havlamalarıyla oldukça tedirgin etse de en büyük korkuyu aileler yaşıyor.
 

Çocuklarımızı Markete Gönderemiyoruz

Çocuklarını tek başına markete, fırına göndermekten korktuklarını ifade eden aileler; “Çocuklarımız köpeklerden çok korkuyor. Yetkililerin sokak köpekleri için önlem alması gerekiyor.” yorumunda bulundu.
 

Sokaktaki Köpek Sayısı Korkutuyor

Sokaklarında başıboş şekilde dolanan 7 – 8 köpeğin olduğunu ifade eden aileler; “Çocukların korkması çok normal, bizler büyük olarak bile endişe duyuyoruz saldırırlar diye. Belediyenin köpekleri toplayıp barınaklara götürmesi gerekiyor. sesimizi duyurmak için elimizden geleni yapıyoruz” dedi.
 
