Bu haber 29 Haziran 2018 11:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Özyavuz, Akçakale Yol Çalışmasını Durdurdu

Şanlıurfa Akçakale yolu yapımı durduruldu. Asfaltın dökülmediği yerine yine eski yöntem olan ufak çakıl taşlarının döküldüğü yolun yapımına MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili İbrahim Özyavuz müdahale etti.

Özyavuz, Akçakale Yol Çalışmasını Durdurdu

İbrahim Özyavuz Akçakale yol çalışmasını durdurdu. Vatandaşlardan gelen şikayetler doğrultusunda böyle bir adım atan Özyavuz, daha vekilliğinin ilk günlerinde vatandaşın yanında olduğunu göstererek, yol çalışmasına büyük tepki gösterdi. Çalışmanın durdurulduğu Akçakale yolunda, yetkililerin nasıl bir adım atacağı ise merak konusu haline geldi.
 
Urfa’da meydana gelen kazada duran araca çarpıp takla atan araç sürücüsü ters dönen aracın içinden çıkarak kayıplara karıştı.
Gençlik ve Spor Bakanlığı Gençlik Hizmetleri Genel Müdürlüğünce organize edilen ve ülkenin değişik yerlerinde, gençlerin serbest zamanlarını sosyal, kültürel ve sportif faaliyetlerle değerlendirmelerini sağlamak amacıyla düzenlenen gençlik kampları projesi başladı.
Demokratik Toplum Kongresi (DTK) Eş Başkanı Leyla Güven hakkında tahliye kararı verildi.
Cumhurbaşkanlığı ve milletvekili seçiminde ipi en önde göğüsleyen AK Parti, seçim sonuçlarını masaya yatırmaya hazırlanıyor.
DSİ Genel Müdürümü Murat Acu Başkanlığında yapılan toplantıya Genel Müdür Yardımcıları Ergün Üzücek, Kaya Yıldız, Mevlüt Aydın, Daire Başkanları ile Bölge Müdürleri telekonferansla katılım sağladı.
Şanlıurfa’da Meydana gelen trafik kazasında 8 kişi yaralandı.
DSİ Genel Müdürü Murat ACU yaptığı yazılı açıklamada ‘’Türkiye’nin daha da güçlü hale getirilmesi konusunda DSİ’nin çok büyük yatırımlar yaptığının altını çizerek,Türkiye yarı kurak iklim kuşağında yer alan ve kullanılabilir su miktarı açısından bakıldığında su stresi altında olan bir ülkedir. Bu tablo su kaynaklarımızın rasyonel yönetimini ve verimli kullanımını zorunlu kılmaktadır. DSİ Genel Müdürlüğü bu anlayış çerçevesinde tarım, endüstri, enerji ve hizmet sektörlerinde büyük önem taşımakta, gerek gıda güvenliğinin temini gerekse enerji arz güvenliğinin sağlanması hususlarında önemli bir işlev görmektedir. Bu yatırımlar aynı zamanda sel gibi afetlere karşı da vatandaşlarımızın can ve mal emniyetini sağlamaktır. ‘dedi.
Mahmut Alkan Akçakale Harran Yolu için tepkisini gösterdi. Asfalt dökülmesini bekleyen Alkan, yola mıcır taşlarının döküldüğünü görünce tepkilerini göstermekte gecikmedi.
Hilvan merkez ve kırsal mahallelerde ilaçlama çalışmaları devam ediyor.
Gıda, Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba, Suriye'den patates ithal edilmesine ilişkin, "İthalatı yapan Bakanlık biz değiliz ancak mutlaka ve mutlaka Türkiye'nin çıkarları söz konusudur. Suriye kardeştir oradaki insanların zenginleşmesini de isteriz" açıklamasında bulundu.
Öğlen saatlerinde Akçakale - Harran karayolunda meydana gelen araba kazasında 2 kişi yaralandı.
