Bu haber 29 Haziran 2018 10:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Suruçta Kaza Myedana Geldi

Suruç Çadırkent civarında kaza meydana geldi iki aracın kafa kafaya çarpıması sonucu meydana gelen kazada can kaybının olmaması sevindirirken, yaralı olan vatandaşlar da hastaneye kaldırıldı.

Suruçta Kaza Myedana Geldi

Şanlıurfa Suruç çadırken civarında trafik kazası meydana geldi. Meydana gelen kaza şoförün direksiyon hakimiyetini kaybetmesi sonucu oluştu. Olay yerine intikal eden itfaiye ekipleri yaralı vatandaşları sıkıştıkları yerden kurtarırken, sağlık ekipleri de olay yerindeki ilk müdahaleden sonra yaralıları hastaneye sevk etti.



 
Asayiş
Suruç Çadırkent civarında kaza meydana geldi iki aracın kafa kafaya çarpıması sonucu meydana gelen kazada can kaybının olmaması sevindirirken, yaralı olan vatandaşlar da hastaneye kaldırıldı.
