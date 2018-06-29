Advert
Akçakale Yoluna Asfalt Dökülecekti

Şanlıurfa – Akçakale yoluna mıcır dökülmeye başlandı. Yol yapımı olacağı için sevinen vatandaş asfalt yerine taşların döküldüğünü gördüğünde şaşkına döndü.

Yıllardır aynı sorunla cebelleşen Akçakaleliler seslerini yetkililere duyurmak için çabalasa da istediklerini elde edemediler.
 

Akçakale Yolunda Meydana Gelen Kazanın Sebebi

Geçtiğimiz aylarda günde en az 5 kazanın yaşandığı Akçakale yolunda, kaza sebeplerinin yola mıcır taşlar dökülmesi oldu. Seyir halinde olan araç şoförleri araçlarının tekerinden sıçrayan çakıl taşları ile direksiyon hâkimiyetini kaybederek kazaya karışıyorlardı.
 
 

Yetkililere ulaşan şikâyet ve gündemden düşmeyen kaza haberlerinden sonra önlem alınabilmesi ve yola mıcır değil de asfalt döşenmesi için birçok adımlar atıldı. Atılan bu adımların olumlu sonuç vermesini bekleyen vatandaşlar hayal kırıklığına uğradı. Bugün yol çalışmalarının olduğunu gören vatandaşlar kısa bir sevinç yaşadı. Yolun asfaltla kaplanacağı tahminini yürüten vatandaşlar gördükleri manzara karşısında şok geçirdiler. Yol çalışması olarak kazalara sebebiyet veren mıcır taşlarının döküldüğünü gören vatandaş yetkililerden umudunu kesse de trafik kazalarının meydana geleceği konusunda da sitemler etti.
 

Akçakale Yolunu Kesecekler

Durumu gören bazı vatandaşlar ise tepki gösterilmesi gereken bir durum olduğunu söyleyerek Akçakale Yolunu kesmek için sosyal medyada birleşme çağrısında bulundu.




 
Ö-HABER
