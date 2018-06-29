Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 29 Haziran 2018 08:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Alkan, Tepki Gösterdi

Mahmut Alkan Akçakale Harran Yolu için tepkisini gösterdi.

Alkan, Tepki Gösterdi

Akçakale Harran Yolunda yaşanan sorunlardan dolayı Şanlıurfa Şoförler Odası Başkanı Mahmut Alkan şoförlerin ve vatandaşların adına tepkisini gösterdi. Daima şoförlerin yanında olan ve her sorunlarında yardımına koşan Alkan’ın bu tepkisi takdirle karşılandı.
 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Alkan, Tepki Gösterdi
Alkan, Tepki Gösterdi
Mahmut Alkan Akçakale Harran Yolu için tepkisini gösterdi.
Hilvan da İlaçlama Çalışmaları Aralıksız Devam Ediyor
Hilvan da İlaçlama Çalışmaları Aralıksız Devam Ediyor
Hilvan merkez ve kırsal mahallelerde ilaçlama çalışmaları devam ediyor.
Fakıbaba'dan açıklama: Biz değil Bakanlık ithal etti
Fakıbaba'dan açıklama: Biz değil Bakanlık ithal etti
Gıda, Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba, Suriye'den patates ithal edilmesine ilişkin, "İthalatı yapan Bakanlık biz değiliz ancak mutlaka ve mutlaka Türkiye'nin çıkarları söz konusudur. Suriye kardeştir oradaki insanların zenginleşmesini de isteriz" açıklamasında bulundu.
Urfa’da kaza,2 yaralı!
Urfa’da kaza,2 yaralı!
Öğlen saatlerinde Akçakale - Harran karayolunda meydana gelen araba kazasında 2 kişi yaralandı.
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza, Karşından Karşıya Geçmek İstemişti!
Urfa’da Korkunç Kaza, Karşından Karşıya Geçmek İstemişti!
Şanlıurfa Eyyübiye İlçesinde karşıdan karşıya geçmeye çalışan H.Ö’ye araba çarptı
EURADA 2018 Genel Kurul Toplantısında GAP Sunumu Yapıldı
EURADA 2018 Genel Kurul Toplantısında GAP Sunumu Yapıldı
Belçika’nın Charleroi kentinde düzenlenen EURADA (Avrupa Bölgesel Kalkınma Ajansları Birliği) Genel Kurul Toplantısı’nda Güneydoğu Anadolu Projesi deneyim ve tecrübeleri hakkında sunum yapıldı.
Vatandaş Halil Özcan'ın Başarısını Konuşuyor
Vatandaş Halil Özcan'ın Başarısını Konuşuyor
Haliliye, Akçakale ve Harran 24 Haziran seçimlerinde gösterdiği başarının mimarlarından bir de Halil Özcan oldu. Özcan seçim çalışmalarında gösterdiği üstün çabanın sonuç verdiğini dile getirerek, halka teşekkürlerini sundu.
Suriye'den Patates İthal Edilecek
Suriye'den Patates İthal Edilecek
Ekonomi Bakanı Nihat Zeybekci, patates fiyatlarındaki artışa karşı Türkiye'nin Suriye'de operasyon yaptığı bölgeden ürün getirildiğini belirterek, "Bunun sonucu olarak şu anda pazarda patates fiyatlarının 2 lira civarına geldiğini görüyoruz." dedi. Zeybekci, Suriye'den getirilen patates miktarının 4 bin ton olduğunu belirterek fiyatlardaki artışın tefecilerin işi olduğunu söyledi.
Magandalara Karşı Her Düğüne Bir Polis
Magandalara Karşı Her Düğüne Bir Polis
Kırıkkale Emniyet Müdürlüğü tarafından, kentteki düğün ve kutlamalarda ölüm ve yaralanmalara yol açabilecek "maganda kurşunları"nın engellenmesi amacıyla sivil veya resmi polis görevlendirilecek.
Urfa'da Arazi Kavgası;1 Ölü...
Urfa'da Arazi Kavgası;1 Ölü...
Şanlıurfa'da arazi anlaşmazlığı yüzünden çıkan silahla kavgada 1 Kişi Hayatını Kaybetti, 1 kişi ise yaralandı.
Erdoğan'ın kazanacağını gördüm, söyleseydim beni...
Erdoğan'ın kazanacağını gördüm, söyleseydim beni...
CHP'nin anketçisinden itiraf: Erdoğan'ın kazanacağını gördüm, söyleseydim beni...
Urfa’da Feci Kaza,3 Ölü 2 Yaralı
Urfa’da Feci Kaza,3 Ölü 2 Yaralı
Şanlıurfa’da 2 Araç Kafa Kafaya Çarpıştı. Kazada 3 Kişi Hayatını Kaybetti,2 Kişi de yaralandı
Hilvan da İlaçlama Çalışmaları Aralıksız Devam Ediyor
Hilvan da İlaçlama Çalışmaları Aralıksız Devam Ediyor
Fakıbaba'dan açıklama: Biz değil Bakanlık ithal etti
Fakıbaba'dan açıklama: Biz değil Bakanlık ithal etti
Şirin,Urfaspor'da!
Şirin,Urfaspor'da!
Urfa İçin Güzel Haber,Hizmete Başladı!
Urfa İçin Güzel Haber,Hizmete Başladı!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
39°C / 23°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:13
Güneş
05:01
Öğle
12:35
İkindi
16:25
Akşam
19:58
Yatsı
21:36
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿