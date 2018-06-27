Advert
27 Haziran 2018

İnce,Urfa'ya Geliyor!

"'Hepimizin Cumhurbaşkanı' adayı olarak tüm Türkiye ile buluşmak, kucaklaşmak, teşekkür etmek için seçim öncesinde gidemediğim illerden başlayarak 81 vilayete gideceğim"

İnce,Urfa'ya Geliyor!

CHP'nin Cumhurbaşkanı adayı Muharrem İnce, Sosyal Medya Hesabı Twitter, "'Hepimizin Cumhurbaşkanı' adayı olarak tüm Türkiye ile buluşmak, kucaklaşmak, teşekkür etmek için seçim öncesinde gidemediğim illerden başlayarak 81 vilayete gideceğim" paylaşımında bulundu.
Urfa'da Kırmızı Işıkta Silahlı Saldırı;1 Ölü
Şanlıurfa’da Kırmızı Işıkta Bekleyen Bir Otomobile Başka Bir Araçtan kimliği belirsiz kişi ya da kişiler Tarafından Ateş Açıldı.
Urfa'da Silahlı Saldırı;1 Ölü
Şanlıurfa’nın Halfeti ilçesinde, kimliği belirsiz kişi ya da kişiler silahlı saldırıya uğrayan Reşit Çetin hayatını Kaybetti.
"'Hepimizin Cumhurbaşkanı' adayı olarak tüm Türkiye ile buluşmak, kucaklaşmak, teşekkür etmek için seçim öncesinde gidemediğim illerden başlayarak 81 vilayete gideceğim"
Dicle Elektrik Dağıtım’ın müşterilerine kesintisiz ve kaliteli elektrik enerjisi verebilmek için geliştirdiği Alçak Gerilim Sayaç Otomasyon Panolarına (ASOP) saldırılar devam ediyor. Kaçak elektrik kullanımını da önleyen panolardan 17’si Şırnak il merkezinde biri ise Cizre ilçesinde gerçekleşen saldırılar sonunda tahrip edildi.
HALFETİ-BİRECİK İÇME SUYU TESİSLERİNDE ÇALIŞMA BAŞLADI.
Şanlıurfa Haliliye İlçesinde Aniden Yola Fırlayan küçük çocuğa motosiklet çarptı
Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçimlerinde, diğer adayları ezici bir çoğunlukla geride bırakmasına rağmen parlamento seçimlerinde istediği başarıyı elde edemeyen AK Parti, yüzde 42.5’lik oy oranının analizini yapmaya başlıyor.
Ümraniyespor, geçtiğimiz sezon Şanlıurfaspor forması giyen Muhammed Gönülaçar'ı 3 yıllığına kadrosuna kattı.
Hakkari’de HDP’den milletvekili seçilen Leyla Güven, mazbatasını aldıktan sonra tahliye başvurusu yapacak.
CHP İstanbul Milletvekili Mahmut Tanal'ın Twitter'daki hesabından yaptığı 'Millete müstehak' paylaşımı, Şanlıurfa'da da tepkilere neden oldu. Merkez Eyyübiye Belediye Başkan Yardımcısı Necmeddin Sağlam, daha önce arasında Tanal hakkında suç duyurusunda bulundu.
Şanlıurfa Valiliği, sahte yardım hesaplarıyla dolandırıcılık girişimleriyle ilgili soruşturma açıldığını bildirdi.
Urfalı Vekil; "Bu Millete Müstahaktır"
24 Haziran Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçimini Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın kazanmasının ardından CHP İstanbul Milletvekili Mahmut Tanal, Twitter hesabından dikkat çeken bir açıklama yaptı.
