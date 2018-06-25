Urfa'da Hangi Parti Ne Kadar Oy Aldı?,Suruç...

Advert
24 Haziran Cumhurbaşkanlığı ve milletvekilleri seçimi dün yapıldı. Tüm yurtta 60 milyona yakın seçmen sandık başına oyunu kullandı. Şanlıurfa'da da sandık başına giden seçmenler cumhur adayını ve vekili seçmen için oy verdi. Alınan sonuçlar ve elde edilen vekil sayıları tablosu ve alınan oy oranları şöyle oluştu.

24 Haziran Cumhurbaşkanlığı ve milletvekilleri seçimi dün yapıldı.  Tüm yurtta 60 milyona yakın seçmen sandık başına oyunu kullandı. Şanlıurfa'da da sandık başına giden seçmenler cumhur adayını ve vekili seçmen için oy verdi.  Alınan sonuçlar ve elde edilen vekil sayıları tablosu ve alınan oy oranları şöyle oluştu.





Milletvekilleri listesi 27 dönem AKP, CHP, MHP, İYİ Parti, HDP tam isim listesi
24 Haziran 2018 Seçim sonuçları ile tüm illerin milletvekilleri belli oldu. 27. Dönem AK Parti (AKP) , MHP, CHP, İYİ Parti ve HDP milletvekilleri isim listesi yayınlandı. Ankara'dan Van'a, Elazığ'dan İzmir'e tüm illerin milletvekili isimleri:
24 Haziran Cumhurbaşkanlığı ve milletvekilleri seçimi dün yapıldı. Tüm yurtta 60 milyona yakın seçmen sandık başına oyunu kullandı. Şanlıurfa'da da sandık başına giden seçmenler cumhur adayını ve vekili seçmen için oy verdi. Alınan sonuçlar ve elde edilen vekil sayıları tablosu ve alınan oy oranları şöyle oluştu.
CHP'nin cumhurbaşkanı adayı Muharrem İnce, seçim sonrası canlı yayında açıklamalarda bulundu. İnce, "Eldeki tutanaklarda yenilmişseniz yenilmişsinizdir. 'Bunu kabul etmiyorum, sokaklara çıkalım' bu demokrasi değil ki. Açık ara bir durum var, bu demokrasiye saygısızlıktır. Ben o noktada değilim. Galip gelmiştir, yapılacak bir şey yoktur. Galip geldiğinde kutlayamıyorsan yarışa girmeyeceksin" dedi.
Seçim sonuçlarına ilişkin ilk yorumlardan biri yeniden CHP İstanbul Milletvekili seçilen Urfalı Mahmut Tanal'dan geldi.
Şanlıurfa Ticaret ve Sanayi Odası (ŞUTSO) Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı İ.Halil Peltek, gerçekleştirilen Cumhurbaşkanlığı ve Milletvekili Genel Seçimi sonuçlarını değerlendirdi. Başkan Peltek değerlendirmesinde, yeni hükümet sistemi ile Türkiye için yeni bir döneme zemin hazırlandığını ifade etti.
Şanlıurfaspor Kulüp Başkanı Emin Yetim, Cumhurbaşkanı ve 27. Dönem Milletvekili Genel Seçimi'nin ülkeye ve millete hayırlı olmasını diledi.
Şanlıurfa’da DSİ 15. Bölge Müdürlüğü sahasında hizmet veren sulama birlikleri, harıl harıl çalışıyor.
Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, seçim sonuçlarının ardından Ankara'da AK Parti Genel Merkezi'nde balkon konuşması yapıyor.
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a en yakın isimlerden Mustafa Varank, Fox Haber'in seçim programını sunan Fatih Portakal ve İsmail Küçükkaya'ya Twitter'dan "Naber?" yazarak tepki gösterdi.
Tarihi seçimin ardından Başbakan Binali Yıldırım AK Parti Genel Merkezi'nde balkon konuşması yaptı.
YSK Başkanı Sadi Güven, seçimlerle ilgili açıklamalarda bulundu.
Seçim sonuçlarının belli olmaya başlamasıyla birlikte CHP'de partililer yönetim aşağı sloganları atmaya başladı.
