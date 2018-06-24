Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 24 Haziran 2018 20:23:02 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

AK Parti'de kutlama hazırlığı!

Cumhurbaşkanı ve 27. Dönem Milletvekilliği seçim sonuçlarına ilişkin AK Parti Genel Merkezi'nde hazırlıklar devam ediyor. Parti genel merkezi önündeki otopark alanı, ilerleyen saatlerde toplanması beklenen vatandaşlar için hazırlandı.

AK Parti'de kutlama hazırlığı!

Parti genel merkezinde yerli ve yabancı basın mensupları için platform kurulurken, seçim bölgelerinden gelen sonuçlar da oluşturulan seçim koordinasyon merkezinden izleniyor. Cumhurbaşkanı ve 27. Dönem Milletvekilliği seçim sonuçlarına ilişkin AK Parti Genel Merkezi'nde hazırlıklar yapılıyor.  Seçim sonuçlarının gelmeye başlamasıyla birlikte parti genel merkezi önünde toplanması beklenen vatandaşlar için otoparkın bulunduğu alan hazırlandı. Vatandaşların olası konuşmaları ve seçim sonuçlarını takip edebilmeleri için iki dev ekran kuruldu.  Seçim sonuçlarını izleyecek çok sayıda yerli ve yabancı basın mensubu için de platform hazırlandı. 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Anket şirketlerinin hangisi seçim sonuçlarını bildi?
Anket şirketlerinin hangisi seçim sonuçlarını bildi?
24 Haziran seçim sonuçlarındaki son duruma göre Erdoğan yüzde 52.7, Muharrem İnce ise yüzde 30.8 oy aldı. Milletvekilliği seçimlerinde ise Ak Parti yüzde 42.5, CHP yüzde 22.7 oy aldı.
Saadet Partisi Genel Başkanı Karamollaoğlu'ndan ilk açıklama
Saadet Partisi Genel Başkanı Karamollaoğlu'ndan ilk açıklama
Saadet Partisi Genel Başkanı ve Cumhurbaşkanı adayı Temel Karamollaoğlu, "Bugün gördüğümüz neticeden çok daha iyisini beklerdik. Ama demokrasilerde milletin tercihi neyse ona saygı duyulur." dedi.
Bahçeli'den seçim sonuçlarıyla ilgili ilk açıklama
Bahçeli'den seçim sonuçlarıyla ilgili ilk açıklama
MHP lideri Devlet Bahçeli, seçim sonuçlarının ardından açıklamalarda bulundu. "Kriz bekleyenler şaşkına dönmüşlerdir" diyen Bahçeli, "Tarafımız Türkiye’dir, safımız büyük Türk milletidir. Hedefimiz milli birlik ve dayanışmanın güçlenmesidir. Elimizi taşın altına koymaktan asla vazgeçmeyeceğiz." ifadelerini kullandı.
İşte Urfa'nın Milletvekilleri,Tam Liste Detaylı Bilgi!
İşte Urfa'nın Milletvekilleri,Tam Liste Detaylı Bilgi!
24 Haziran Cumhurbaşkanlığı ve Milletvekili seçimlerinde Şanlıurfa'da meclise giren 14 milletvekilleri şu şekilde:
Kaç ilde hangi aday önde bitirdi?
Kaç ilde hangi aday önde bitirdi?
Türk siyasi tarihinde ilk kez siyasi partilerin ittifak şeklinde sandıkta yarıştığı seçimde kesin olmayan sonuçlara göre Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan 63 ilde önde görünürken, Muharrem İnce 8, Selahattin Demirtaş ise 10 ilde önde bitirdi. Meral Akşener ve Temel Karamollaoğlu ise hiçbir ilde seçimi önde bitirmeyi başaramadı.
Meclis'te dikkat çeken isimler! Kimler vekil oldu?
Meclis'te dikkat çeken isimler! Kimler vekil oldu?
Merakla beklenen 24 Haziran seçimlerinin ardından resmi olmayan sonuçlara göre birçok ünlü isim milletvekili olmaya başardı.
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan açıklama yapıyor
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan açıklama yapıyor
Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan seçim sonuçlarıyla ilgili açıklama yaptı.
Millet Erdoğan'ı Başkan yaptı
Millet Erdoğan'ı Başkan yaptı
24 Haziran seçimleri Türkiye'de birçok değişikliği beraberinde getirdi. Sonuçların açıklanmasıyla "Anadolu ihtilali" olarak yorumlandı. Sandık başına giden millet Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ı yeni sistemin ilk Cumhurbaşkanı yaptı.
Harran'da sürpriz sonuçlar! Erdoğan yüzde 97, MHP yüzde 50!
Harran'da sürpriz sonuçlar! Erdoğan yüzde 97, MHP yüzde 50!
Son dakika... Sandıkların yüzde 80'ine yakınının açıldığı Şanlıurfa'nın Harran ilçesinde Recep Tayyip Erdoğan yüzde 97 oy alarak Cumhurbaşkanı adayları içerisinde en yüksek oy alan isim olurken, Milletvekili seçimlerinin en çok oy alan partisi ise yüzde 50'ye ulaşan Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi oldu
İnce'den Son Dakika Açıklaması...
İnce'den Son Dakika Açıklaması...
CHP'nin Cumhurbaşkanı adayı Muharrem İnce, YSK'nın verilerine göre henüz sandıkların yüzde 37'sinin açıldığını söyleyerek 'Sandıkları terk etmeyin' çağrısında bulundu.
Erdoğan fark attı! Hangi ilde kim önde gidiyor?
Erdoğan fark attı! Hangi ilde kim önde gidiyor?
24 Haziran 2018 Cumhurbaşkanı ve Milletvekili Seçimleri sonuçları açıklanmaya başladı. Peki hangi ilde kim önde? Ayrıntılar Urfa.com'da
Erdoğan rekor oy aldı, telefona sarıldı...
Erdoğan rekor oy aldı, telefona sarıldı...
Adıyaman'ın Sincik İlçesinde, kesin olmayan sonuçlara göre cumhurbaşkanlığı oylarının yüzde 94,5'ini Recep Tayyip Erdoğan aldı. Sincik Belediye Başkanı Mehmet Korkut, sosyal medya hesabından Erdoğan'ın kendisini telefonla arayarak sonuçtan dolayı ilçe sakinlerine teşekkür ettiği paylaşımını yaptı.
Anket şirketlerinin hangisi seçim sonuçlarını bildi?
Anket şirketlerinin hangisi seçim sonuçlarını bildi?
Saadet Partisi Genel Başkanı Karamollaoğlu'ndan ilk açıklama
Saadet Partisi Genel Başkanı Karamollaoğlu'ndan ilk açıklama
Doların seçim sonuçlarına ilk tepkisi
Doların seçim sonuçlarına ilk tepkisi
Bahçeli'den seçim sonuçlarıyla ilgili ilk açıklama
Bahçeli'den seçim sonuçlarıyla ilgili ilk açıklama
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
40°C / 25°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:11
Güneş
04:59
Öğle
12:35
İkindi
16:24
Akşam
19:58
Yatsı
21:36
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿