Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 23 Haziran 2018 12:00:58 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfalı Fırıncılar Patlıcan Zammını Sordu

Patates ve soğan fiyatlarının dolar artışını geçmesiyle vatandaşlar evlerine soğan ve patates alamıyorlar. Urfalı fırıncılar “Patates tepsi artık gelmiyor” diyerek durumun vahim olduğundan bahsetti.

Urfalı Fırıncılar Patlıcan Zammını Sordu

Yemek kültürüyle adından sıkça söz ettiren Urfalıların en çok yaptığı yemekler arasında fırın yemekleri geliyor. Fırıncıların tava tepsi yemekleri için yakındığı dertler patates ve soğan fiyatlarının artmasıyla beraber şimdiden son bulmaya başladı.

 

Fırına Patates Tava Gelmiyor

Soğan ve patates fiyatlarının artması ile fırıncılar bir nebze de olsun rahatladıklarını ifade etti. günde 300’ün üzerinde tepsi tava yemeği pişirdiklerini ifade eden Urfalı fırıncılar; “Patates fiyatlarının artması ile patates tava pişirimine rastlayamıyoruz. Önceden 50’nin üzerinde sadece ‘Harran Kubbesi’ dediğimiz patates tava yemeği son günlerde gelmemeye başladı.” yorumunda bulundu.


 

Patlıcana Zam Gelecek Mi?

Urfalı vatandaşların fırınlarda en çok pişirime gönderdiği yemekler arasında patates, patlıcan, biber, soğan, domates olurken, fiyatların yükselişi ile beraber pişimi azalan patates tavaların azlığı dikkat çekerken, Urfalı fırıncılar mizahi bir dille “Patlıcana da zam gelirse yoğunluğumuz azalacak. Patlıcana zam gelecek mi?” dedi.


 

Urfa’da Pişirimler Ücretsiz

Urfalı fırıncılar günde en az 200’e yakın tepsi tava pişirdiğini ifade ederek ekmek pişirmeye ayırdıkları vaktin az olduğunu ve vatandaşın ekmek ihtiyacını karşılamakta zorluk çektiğini ifade etti. pişirimlerin diğer illere göre ücretsiz yapılmasında dolayı çok fazla tepsi tava pişirim işiyle uğraştıklarını ifade eden fırıncılar “Pişirimler ücretli olsaydı. Günde 300 değil de en fazla 50 tava tepsi pişirimi yapardık” yorumunda bulundu.
 
 
 
 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ö-HABER
Urfalı Fırıncılar Patlıcan Zammını Sordu
Urfalı Fırıncılar Patlıcan Zammını Sordu
Patates ve soğan fiyatlarının dolar artışını geçmesiyle vatandaşlar evlerine soğan ve patates alamıyorlar. Urfalı fırıncılar “Patates tepsi artık gelmiyor” diyerek durumun vahim olduğundan bahsetti.
Birecik Hastane Sorunu Bakanlığa Taşındı
Birecik Hastane Sorunu Bakanlığa Taşındı
Birecik’e yapılması planlanan şehir hastanesinin konumu vatandaşın ulaşım zorluğu çekeği hakkında yetkili kurumlara dilekçe gönderen Birecik Ticaret ve Sanayi Odası Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı Sadettin Bilgin, bir cevap alamayınca konuyu Sağlık Bakanlığı’na taşıdı.
Japon Taraftarlar Bunu Da Yaptı
Japon Taraftarlar Bunu Da Yaptı
Rusya'da gerçekleşen 2018 Dünya Kupası'nın H Grubu'nda oynanan Japonya - Kolombiya maçı sonrasında Japon taraftarlar stadı temizleyip öyle terk ettiler.
Viranşehir’de Trafoya Giren Kedi Elektrik Akımına Kapıldı
Viranşehir’de Trafoya Giren Kedi Elektrik Akımına Kapıldı
Viranşehir’de yaşanan elektrik kesintisinin nedeni trafo panosu açıldıktan sonra anlaşıldı. Elektrik panelinin içine giren kedi elektrik akımına kapılarak can verdi.
Balıklıgöl Piknik Alanı Oldu, Girişler Ücretli Olsun Denildi
Balıklıgöl Piknik Alanı Oldu, Girişler Ücretli Olsun Denildi
Balıklıgöl’deki yeşil alanlarda piknik yapıp vatandaşlar, tepkilere neden oldu. Yeşil alanda tabiri caizse yeşil alanda oturulacak yer kalmayacak kadar dolu olan Balıklıgöl’ün yeşil alanlarını hınca hınç dolu olduğunu gören vatandaşın tepkisi ise “Çevreyi kirletmeleri” oldu.
Suriyelilerin Nargile Keyfi Tepki Topladı
Suriyelilerin Nargile Keyfi Tepki Topladı
Bir vatandaş sahilde nargile yapan Suriyeli gençlerin yanına giderek tepki gösterdi. Türk askerlerinin onlar için savaştığını ve şehit olduğunu dile getiren vatandaş Suriyeli gençlere 'ayıp olmuyor mu?' diye sordu.
Urfa Evlerinin Duvarları Yazı Tahtasına Döndü
Urfa Evlerinin Duvarları Yazı Tahtasına Döndü
Urfa’nın Balıklıgöl civarında bulunan eski evlerin duvarlarına sprey boya ile yazı yazılıyor. Tarihi bir görünüme sahip olan evlerin duvarları çeşitli yazı ve şekillerle yazı tahtasına döndü. Duvarın içler acısı halini görenler tepkilerini gösterirken, gelen turistlere de gülünç duruma düştüklerinden yakındılar.
Şahanoğlu, Urfaspor Yönetiminde
Şahanoğlu, Urfaspor Yönetiminde
Sitemiz Spor Yazarı, Spor Adamı ve Futbol Yorumcusu Murat Şahin Urfaspor yönetim kurulunda.
Urfalı İşçi KKTC'de Hayatını Kaybetti
Urfalı İşçi KKTC'de Hayatını Kaybetti
Urfalı işçi KKTC’de iş kazasında hayatını kaybetti. Cenazesi Urfa’ya getirilecek olan işçinin taziye bilgisi henüz edinilemedi.
Suriyeliler Antep'te Katliam Yaptı
Suriyeliler Antep'te Katliam Yaptı
Gaziantep’te, Suriyeli bir grup ile Türk vatandaşları arasında bilinmeyen nedenle çıkan, silahların da kullanıldığı kavgada 2'si Türk vatandaşı 3 kişi öldü, 5 kişi yaralandı.
Doktorlar Boş Zamanlarında Milli Takımda Oynuyor
Doktorlar Boş Zamanlarında Milli Takımda Oynuyor
İzlanda Milli Takımı oyuncuları meslekleriyle şaşırtıyorlar. 5 tane doktorun yer aldığı İzlanda Milli Takım Kadrosu, adından hayretle söz ettirmeye devam ediyor.
Taşaltın, O İddialara Cevap Verdi
Taşaltın, O İddialara Cevap Verdi
Harran Üniversitesi Rektörü Prof. Dr. Ramazan Taşaltın istifa söylentileri ile ilgili açıklamada bulundu, “Harran Üniversitemize yönelik algı operasyonları ile yıpratma taktikleri uyguluyorlar. Allah’ın izni ile başaramayacaksınız…”
'Tatlıses olmadan önce daha çok iş alıyordum'
'Tatlıses olmadan önce daha çok iş alıyordum'
Urfa’da Kaza,2 Ağır Yaralı!
Urfa’da Kaza,2 Ağır Yaralı!
Erdoğan'dan Suruç Açıklaması...
Erdoğan'dan Suruç Açıklaması...
Korkunç Cinayette,Urfa Detayı!
Korkunç Cinayette,Urfa Detayı!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
39°C / 24°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:11
Güneş
04:59
Öğle
12:34
İkindi
16:24
Akşam
19:57
Yatsı
21:36
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿