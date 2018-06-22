Advert
Bu haber 22 Haziran 2018 18:12:35 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Bakış ve Özyavuz GTV’de Canlı Yayında Olacak

MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayları Halil Bakış ile İbrahim Özyavuz bu akşam saat 19.30’da GTV’de canlı yayında olacaklar.

Bakış ve Özyavuz GTV’de Canlı Yayında Olacak

Seçime son 2 gün kala heyecanın arttığı, çalışmaların tam gaz devam ettiği bu günde MHP Milletvekili Adayları Halil Bakış ile İbrahim Özyavuz Güneydoğu Tv’nin konukları olacak. Seçim çalımaları sürecinin değerlendirileceği ve 19.30’da başlayacak olan programda soruları yanıtlayacak olan Bakış ve Özyavuz Cumhur İttifakı’ndan da bahsedecek
 
