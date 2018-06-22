Advert
Ertürk, Ceylanpınar'ın Desteğine Talip Oldu

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk, Ceylanpınar'ı ziyaret etti.

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk, seçim çalışmalarını sürdürüyor. Seçime 2 gün kala Ceylanpınarlı vatandaşları ziyaret eden Ertürk; "Ceylanpınar İlçe Belediye Meclis Üyelerimiz ve Gençlik Kollarımız ile beraber Ceylanpınar’daki esnaflarımızı ve vatandaşlarımızı ziyaret edip dua ve desteklerini istedik." yorumunda bulundu.
