Bu haber 21 Haziran 2018 17:59:03 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfalıya Şok;Çalıntıymış Lo!

Şarkıcı Mahmut Tuncer, halaya olan sevdası ile tanındı. Her daim gülümseyen yüzüyle bilinen ünlü şarkıcı, hapis şokuyla sarsıldı! Sebebi ise 2005 yılında çıkardığı "Ankara" isimli şarkısıydı! Öyle ki İzmir'de yaşayan Bilgin Çetin isimli müzisyen, Tuncer'in eserinin melodisini rızası olmaksızın kullandığını açıkladı. Soluğu mahkemede aldı. Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı Fikri ve Sinai Haklar Soruşturma Bürosu savcısı Ali Osman Kaynak, Çetin'in şikayeti üzerine başlattığı soruşturmayı tamamlandı. Şarkıcı hakkında 5 yıla kadar hapis istemiyle iddianame hazırladı. Tuncer ise şarkısının sözlerini kendisinin yazdığını açıkladı.
