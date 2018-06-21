Advert
Bu haber 21 Haziran 2018 09:55:50 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Erol, Tek Başına Mücadele Etmeye Devam Ediyor

Seçimlere sayılı günler kala Şanlıurfa’nın Bağımsız Milletvekili Adayı Şeyhmus Erol ziyaretlerine devam ediyor.

Şanlıurfa’dan Bağımsız olarak seçim yarışına katılan Şeyhmus Ertürk, esnaf ziyaretlerini yürütmeye devam ediyor. Gittiği her yerde vaatlerinden bahseden Erol, birçok kesimin ilgisini çekerek destek alıyor. Son olarak esnaf ziyaretinde bulunan Şanlıurfa Bağımsız Milletvekili Adayı Şeyhmus Erol, çalışmalarının seçimin son gününe kadar devam edeceğini bilgisini verdi.




 
