Bu haber 21 Haziran 2018 09:10:07 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

MHP’den Reise Şanlıurfa’da Görkemli Karşılama

Şanlıurfa MHP İl Başkanlığı, Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’nı Şanlıurfa’da Dev afişle karşıladı.

MHP’den Reise Şanlıurfa’da Görkemli Karşılama

Şanlıurfa MHP İl Başkanlığı, Cumhur İttifakı’na verdiği önemi 420 metrelik dev afişle gösterd. Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’ın Şanlıurfa’ya gelişini dev afişle karşılayan MHP Şanlıurfa İl Başkanlığı afişi Şanlıurfa’nın en yüksek binasına asarak bir ilki gerçekleştirdi. 420 metrelik dev afiş Erdoğan’ın geçiş güzergahı olan binaya asıldı. Afişte MHP Genel Başkanı Devlet Bahçeli ve Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’ın resimleriyle beraber "Şanlı Şehrimize Hoş Geldiniz" yazıldı.
