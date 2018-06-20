Advert
Bu haber 20 Haziran 2018 23:31:29 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'da,Elektrik Sorununu Çözeceğiz!

"Bu konuda sıkıntılarınız var biliyorum, bir takım çözümler geliştirildi. En yakın zamanda hayata geçireceğiz"

Urfa'da,Elektrik Sorununu Çözeceğiz!

Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, elektrik sıkıntının olduğunu bildiğini söyleyerek, bir takım çözümler geliştirdiğini açıkladı.

BU KONUDA SIKINTILARINIZ VAR BİLİYORUM...

Urfalı çiftçilerimize bugüne kadar 10 katrilyon lira destek verdik. Sulama demek enerji demek elektrik demektir. Bu konuda sıkıntılarınız var biliyorum, bir takım çözümler geliştirildi. En yakın zamanda hayata geçireceğiz. Toplam 271 bin Şanlıurfalı teşviklerden yararlandı. Bugün 5 OSB'de 20 bin 200 kişi istihdam ediliyor. Şehrimize bir teknokent kurduk. Önümüzdeki dönemde Şanlıurfa'yı birçok alanda lokomotif şehirlerden biri haline getiriyoruz.
