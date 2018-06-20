Advert
Bu haber 20 Haziran 2018 16:06:36 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

HDP Şanlıurfa M.Vekil Adayları Seçime Hazır

HDP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adayları 24 Hazirana hazır olduklarını ifade ederek, seçimin son gününe kadar canla başla çalışacaklarını duyurdu.

HDP Şanlıurfa M.Vekil Adayları Seçime Hazır

HDP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayları ziyaretlerine devam ediyor. Esnaftan, halkına Tüm Urfa’da çalışmalarını devam ettiren HDP milletvekili adayları, 24 Hazirana hazır olduklarını ifade etti.




