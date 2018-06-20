Ertürk'ün Seçim Bürosunun Açılışı Mitinge Dönüştü

Bu haber 20 Haziran 2018 14:23:09 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.
|Sıra
|Takım
|O
|G
|M
|B
|Av
|Puan
|1
|Beşiktaş
|34
|23
|3
|8
|+43
|77
|2
|Medipol Başakşehir
|34
|21
|3
|10
|+35
|73
|3
|Fenerbahçe
|34
|18
|6
|10
|+28
|64
|4
|Galatasaray
|34
|20
|10
|4
|+25
|64
|5
|Antalyaspor
|34
|17
|10
|7
|+7
|58
|6
|Trabzonspor
|34
|14
|11
|9
|+5
|51
|7
|Akhisar Belediyespor
|34
|14
|14
|6
|+4
|48
|8
|Gençlerbirliği
|34
|12
|12
|10
|-1
|46
|9
|Atiker Konyaspor
|34
|11
|13
|10
|-5
|43
|10
|Kasımpaşa
|34
|12
|15
|7
|-4
|43
|11
|Karabükspor
|34
|12
|15
|7
|-10
|43
|12
|Aytemiz Alanyaspor
|34
|12
|18
|4
|-11
|40
|13
|Osmanlıspor FK
|34
|9
|14
|11
|-8
|38
|14
|Bursaspor
|34
|11
|18
|5
|-24
|38
|15
|Kayserispor
|34
|10
|16
|8
|-11
|38
|16
|Çaykur Rizespor
|34
|10
|18
|6
|-9
|36
|17
|Gaziantepspor
|34
|7
|22
|5
|-35
|26
|18
|Adanaspor
|34
|6
|21
|7
|-29
|25
