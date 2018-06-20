Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 20 Haziran 2018 11:14:23 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Suriyelilerin Nargile Keyfi Tepki Topladı

Bir vatandaş sahilde nargile yapan Suriyeli gençlerin yanına giderek tepki gösterdi. Türk askerlerinin onlar için savaştığını ve şehit olduğunu dile getiren vatandaş Suriyeli gençlere 'ayıp olmuyor mu?' diye sordu.

Suriyelilerin Nargile Keyfi Tepki Topladı

Ülkelerinde yaşanan savaştan kaçarak Türkiye’ye gelen Suriyelilerin rahatlığı vatandaşları kızdırdı. Türk gençlerinin onlar yerine savaştığını ifade eden bir vatandaş durumda olduğu rahatsızlığı dile getirdi. İstanbul'da sahile halılarını sererek nargile keyfi yapan gençler seslenen vatandaş, duruma oldukça tepki gösterdi.

Ayıp Olmuyor Mu?

Sahilde nargile keyfi yapan Suriyelilerin yanına gidip onları görüntüye alan vatandaş; “Bizim sizin yaşınızda olan gençlerimiz şu an Suriye’de savaşıyor. Sizin için savaşıyor. Siz neden savaşmıyorsunuz? Ayıp olmuyor mu?” tepki gösterdi.

Suriyelilere Hayat Güzel

Vatandaşın ‘Siz neden savaşmıyorsunuz, eliniz silah tutmuyor mu?’ tepkilerine cevap veren Suriyeli gençler; “Hayat güzel. Türkiye’den Allah razı olsun.” dedi. Verdikleri tepkiye kızan vatandaş, “İşte Suriyelilerin keyfi… Bizim sahilimizde nargile keyfi yapıyorlar, bizim gençlerimiz de onlar için kendi ülkelerinde savaşarak şehit oluyorlar” dedi.

Devamı İçin Videoyu İzleyiniz


 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ö-HABER
Suriyelilerin Nargile Keyfi Tepki Topladı
Suriyelilerin Nargile Keyfi Tepki Topladı
Bir vatandaş sahilde nargile yapan Suriyeli gençlerin yanına giderek tepki gösterdi. Türk askerlerinin onlar için savaştığını ve şehit olduğunu dile getiren vatandaş Suriyeli gençlere 'ayıp olmuyor mu?' diye sordu.
Urfa Evlerinin Duvarları Yazı Tahtasına Döndü
Urfa Evlerinin Duvarları Yazı Tahtasına Döndü
Urfa’nın Balıklıgöl civarında bulunan eski evlerin duvarlarına sprey boya ile yazı yazılıyor. Tarihi bir görünüme sahip olan evlerin duvarları çeşitli yazı ve şekillerle yazı tahtasına döndü. Duvarın içler acısı halini görenler tepkilerini gösterirken, gelen turistlere de gülünç duruma düştüklerinden yakındılar.
Şahanoğlu, Urfaspor Yönetiminde
Şahanoğlu, Urfaspor Yönetiminde
Sitemiz Spor Yazarı, Spor Adamı ve Futbol Yorumcusu Murat Şahin Urfaspor yönetim kurulunda.
Urfalı İşçi KKTC'de Hayatını Kaybetti
Urfalı İşçi KKTC'de Hayatını Kaybetti
Urfalı işçi KKTC’de iş kazasında hayatını kaybetti. Cenazesi Urfa’ya getirilecek olan işçinin taziye bilgisi henüz edinilemedi.
Suriyeliler Antep'te Katliam Yaptı
Suriyeliler Antep'te Katliam Yaptı
Gaziantep’te, Suriyeli bir grup ile Türk vatandaşları arasında bilinmeyen nedenle çıkan, silahların da kullanıldığı kavgada 2'si Türk vatandaşı 3 kişi öldü, 5 kişi yaralandı.
Doktorlar Boş Zamanlarında Milli Takımda Oynuyor
Doktorlar Boş Zamanlarında Milli Takımda Oynuyor
İzlanda Milli Takımı oyuncuları meslekleriyle şaşırtıyorlar. 5 tane doktorun yer aldığı İzlanda Milli Takım Kadrosu, adından hayretle söz ettirmeye devam ediyor.
Taşaltın, O İddialara Cevap Verdi
Taşaltın, O İddialara Cevap Verdi
Harran Üniversitesi Rektörü Prof. Dr. Ramazan Taşaltın istifa söylentileri ile ilgili açıklamada bulundu, “Harran Üniversitemize yönelik algı operasyonları ile yıpratma taktikleri uyguluyorlar. Allah’ın izni ile başaramayacaksınız…”
Viranşehir’i Sel Götürdü. Pazar Tezgâhları Sele Kapıldı
Viranşehir’i Sel Götürdü. Pazar Tezgâhları Sele Kapıldı
Viranşehir’de etkisini gösteren sağanak yağışlar pazar yerini etkiledi. Pazar alanında tezgahlarını kuran satıcılar, yağışların bastırmasıyla neye uğradıklarını şaşırdı. Meyve sebzelerin sele kapıldığını gören Pazar esnafı, kurtarabileceği kadar mal kurtardı gerisi ise sele kapılarak telef oldu.
Feci Kazada Bacağını Kaybetti
Feci Kazada Bacağını Kaybetti
Urfa-Mardin yolunda trafik kazası meydana geldi. Kaza 2 kişi yaralanırken, çarpışma sonucunda 1 kişinin de bacağı koptu.
İlçe Belediyeler İlaçlamada Sınıfta Kaldı
İlçe Belediyeler İlaçlamada Sınıfta Kaldı
Yaz aylarına girmemiz dolayısıyla ortaya çıkan haşere ve sivrisinekler vatandaşı zor durumda bırakıyor. Şanlıurfa İlçe Belediyelerine başvurdu ve belediyeler konu ile ilgili çalışma yapmadığını ifade eden vatandaşlar, sağlık sorunları yaşadıklarını ve Belediyenin bir an önce önlem alması gerektiğini ifade etti.
Fakıbaba'dan Elektrik Müjdesi
Fakıbaba'dan Elektrik Müjdesi
Gıda, Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Fakıbaba, seçim çalışmaları süresince vatandaştan dinlediği şikayetler sonucunda elektrik müjdesi verdi. Şanlıurfa'daki elektrik kesintilerine ilişkin açıklama yapan Fakıbaba; "Allah'ın izniyle 2019'un sonuna kadar bütün köylerde ve şehir merkezlerindeki elektrik kabloları yer altına alınacak ve DEDAŞ sorunu bitmiş olacak." dedi.
Urfalı Mağdur Vatandaşlar Yetkilierden Yardım Bekliyor
Urfalı Mağdur Vatandaşlar Yetkilierden Yardım Bekliyor
Şanlıurfa’nın Devleşti Mahallesinde parke taşları toprağa gömüldü. Suların akarının biriktiği çukurluk vatandaşların geçişini zorlaştırıyor. Yetkililere seslenen mahalle sakinleri durumun bir an önce düzeltilmesini talep ediyor.
Urfa’da kaza,2 yaralı!
Urfa’da kaza,2 yaralı!
Tatlıses'in Son Hali Korkuttu...
Tatlıses'in Son Hali Korkuttu...
Kala ve Yıldırım Yuvadan Uçtu!
Kala ve Yıldırım Yuvadan Uçtu!
Urfa'da 5 Kişi Tutuklandı!
Urfa'da 5 Kişi Tutuklandı!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
36°C / 23°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:10
Güneş
04:58
Öğle
12:33
İkindi
16:23
Akşam
19:57
Yatsı
21:35
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿