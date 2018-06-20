Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 20 Haziran 2018 10:12:40 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Bucak, Süleyman Aşiretinin Kanaat Önderini Ziyaret Etti

Ekonomist Çiftçi Fatih Bucak, Süleyman aşiretinin kanaat önderini hastanede ziyaret ederek geçmiş olsun dileklerinden bulundu.

Bucak, Süleyman Aşiretinin Kanaat Önderini Ziyaret Etti

Ekonomist Çiftçi Fatih Bucak’a Mehmet Akif İnan Hastanesi’nde yoğun bakımda yatan Süleyman aşiretinin kanaat önderi Hadi Bayrak, Ragıp Bayrak ve Ahmet Bayrak’ı hastanede ziyaret ederek geçmiş olsun dileklerini bulundu.






 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Bucak, Süleyman Aşiretinin Kanaat Önderini Ziyaret Etti
Bucak, Süleyman Aşiretinin Kanaat Önderini Ziyaret Etti
Ekonomist Çiftçi Fatih Bucak, Süleyman aşiretinin kanaat önderini hastanede ziyaret ederek geçmiş olsun dileklerinden bulundu.
Ayhan’dan, Erdoğan Mitingi Duyurusu
Ayhan’dan, Erdoğan Mitingi Duyurusu
Akçakale Belediye Başkanı Abdülhekim Ayhan Akçakalelilere seslendi. Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’ın Urfa’ya teşrifleri sebebiyle Akçakale’den Urfa’ya gidecek olan vatandaşlara ulaşım imkanı sağlayan Ayhan, toplanma yeri ve hareket saatini bildiren bir duyuru yayınladı.
Urfa’da kaza,2 yaralı!
Urfa’da kaza,2 yaralı!
Akşam saatlerinde devdeşti mahallesinde meydana gelen motor kazasında 2 kişi yaralandı.
Urfa’da Aralarında, CHP 5 Kente 12 Milletvekili Gönderecek
Urfa’da Aralarında, CHP 5 Kente 12 Milletvekili Gönderecek
CHP, 24 Haziran'da yapılacak olan çifte seçimde güvenliği sağlamak 5 kente 12 milletvekili gönderecek.
Anne Bucak’tan Gülpınar’a miting
Anne Bucak’tan Gülpınar’a miting
Avrupa Birliği (AB) Uyum Komisyonu Başkanı AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Mehmet Kasım Gülpınar, beraberinde Siverek AK Parti ilçe Başkanı İlhan Çelik ile birlikte, 27.Dönem AKParti Milletvekili aday adayı Fatih Bucak'ın annesi, Zeynep Hanımefendinin tertiplediği ve izleyicileri kadınlardan oluşan mitinge katıldılar.
Ak Aday Ertürk Hilvan Ve Siverek’te Destek Turunda
Ak Aday Ertürk Hilvan Ve Siverek’te Destek Turunda
AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk Hilvan ve Siverek İlçesinde esnaf ve vatandaşları ziyaret etti. AK Aday Ertürk, esnafı tek tek ziyaret ederek 24 Haziran seçimleri için destek istedi.
AK Aday Açanal Hilvan'da
AK Aday Açanal Hilvan'da
AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Zemzem Gülender Açanal, seçim çalışmaları kapsamında Hilvan İlçesine giderek bir dizi temaslarda bulundu.
AK aday Dr. Aksoy seçim bölgesinde; “Tercihiniz Cumhurbaşkanımız ve AK Parti olsun”
AK aday Dr. Aksoy seçim bölgesinde; “Tercihiniz Cumhurbaşkanımız ve AK Parti olsun”
AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adayı Dr. Mehmet Fatih Aksoy, seçim bölgesi Bozova ilçesinde seçimin önemini anlatarak 24 Haziran’da Cumhurbaşkanımıza ve AK Partiye oy vermeleri önerisinde bulunuyor. AK aday Dr. Aksoy, geleceğimiz için Cumhurbaşkanımızı ve AK Partiyi tercih etmelere gerektiğini ve destek olmasını istiyor
AK Aday Toru:
AK Aday Toru: "Bizi yalnız bırakmanız Erdoğan'ı yalnız bırakmanız demek"
24 Haziran seçimlerine az bir süre kala çalışmalarına son sürat devam eden AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İbrahim Toru, AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Halil Özşavlı ile birlikte Viranşehir'in Özkınalı mahallesinde vatandaşlar ile bir araya geldi.Ak Aday Toru burada yaptığı konuşmada "Bizi yalnız bırakmanız Erdoğan'ı yalnız bırakmanız demek" dedi.
İzol, Hilvan 24 Haziranda Zaferle Çıkacaktır
İzol, Hilvan 24 Haziranda Zaferle Çıkacaktır
AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adayı Güler Kama İzol seçim çalışmalarına dur durak bilmeden devam diyor. Seçim çalışmaları kapsamında Hilvan ilçesinde mahalle mahalle gezen İzol, vatandaşlar ile sohbet edip talep ve sorunlarını dinlerken diğer yandan ise 24 Haziran Seçimleri için destek istiyor.
Bakan Fakıbaba
Bakan Fakıbaba " Tek Amacım İnsanların Mutluluğu İçin Çalışmak
Gıda Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba Ceylanpınar’da Yukarı Durmuş ve Aşağı Durmuş kırsal mahallelerinde vatandaşlarla bir araya gelerek 24 Haziran seçimleri için destek istedi.
Bakan Fakıbaba Ve Başkan Baydilli Muhtarlarla Buluştu
Bakan Fakıbaba Ve Başkan Baydilli Muhtarlarla Buluştu
Karaköprü Belediye Başkanı Metin Baydilli'nin ev sahipliğinde Gıda Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba ilçedeki mahalle muhtarlarıyla istişare toplantısında bir araya geldi.
Urfa’da kaza,2 yaralı!
Urfa’da kaza,2 yaralı!
Tatlıses'in Son Hali Korkuttu...
Tatlıses'in Son Hali Korkuttu...
Kala ve Yıldırım Yuvadan Uçtu!
Kala ve Yıldırım Yuvadan Uçtu!
Urfa'da 5 Kişi Tutuklandı!
Urfa'da 5 Kişi Tutuklandı!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
35°C / 20°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:10
Güneş
04:58
Öğle
12:33
İkindi
16:23
Akşam
19:57
Yatsı
21:35
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿