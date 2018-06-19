Advert
19 Haziran 2018

Urfalılar Dikkat! Akçakale’de Çocuk Hırsızı Alarmı

Akçakale’de çocuk kaçırma girişiminde bulunuldu. Çocukları son anda kurtaran vatandaş, uyarıda bulundu; “Çocuklarınıza dikkat edin”

Urfalılar Dikkat! Akçakale’de Çocuk Hırsızı Alarmı

Akçakale çocuk kaçırma olayı ile sarsıldı. Mahallede oynayan çocuklardan biri kaçırma girişiminden son anda kurtarıldı.
 

Aileler Dikkat Etmeli

Mahallede oynayan çocukların yanına yaklaşan birini fark eden bir vatandaş çocuğun kaçırılacağını anladığı gibi duruma müdahale etti. Ailelere uyarıda bulunan vatandaş, “Çocuklarınıza dikkat edin” diyerek uyarıda bulundu.
 

Çocuk Hırsızları Siyah Araba Kullanıyor

Durum konusunda uyarıda bulunan vatandaş çocukları kaçırmayı planlayan kişilerin marka ve modeli bilinmeyen siyah araba ile Akçakale’de dolandığını, polislerin konu hakkında takipçi olmaları gerektiğini ifade etti. Tahminen başka il veya ilçelerinden gelen yabancı kişilerin çocuk kaçırma konusunda Akçakale’ye dadandığını ifade vatandaş, faillerin bir anca bulunması için yetkililerden yardım istedi.
 
Asayiş
